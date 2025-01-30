7 Mindsets Announces Key Additions to Customer Success Team

Bob Lazers and Tracey Smith join the team to elevate mindset-based support and deliver transformative impact to schools nationwide.

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions, today announced the expansion of the company’s customer success team with the appointments of Bob Lazers as Senior Director of Customer Success and Tracey Smith as Director of Ridiculously Amazing Services.

Lazers, a former educator, school principal, and customer success executive within the EdTech industry, will oversee the customer success team for 7 Mindsets. This team includes education services managers and teaching and learning consultants (TLC) who provide professional development and support for school and district partners. Lazers brings extensive customer-focused experience to his new role, having worked in the EdTech industry for over 20 years driving customer engagement, managing high-performing teams, and developing strategic initiatives that enhance customer satisfaction.

Smith is a former principal and life-long educator who has dedicated her career to holistic education, focusing on the full development of students. In her role as the director of ridiculously amazing services for 7 Mindsets, she will lead the company’s team of education services managers and teaching and learning consultants (TLC). As the principal at three elementary schools in Forsyth County Schools in Georgia, Smith was a pioneer in implementing 7 Mindsets, fostering positive school culture, and transforming educational teams. Smith, who co-authored the book "Ridiculously Amazing Schools" with 7 Mindsets co-founder Jeff Waller, brings this unwavering determination to create life-changing environments for both educators and students to her new role at 7 Mindsets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob and Tracey to 7 Mindsets,” said CEO Scott Shickler. “Bob’s customer engagement and EdTech experience combined with Tracey’s deep knowledge of and experience implementing 7 Mindsets is a powerful combination. Together, they will revolutionize our level of customer success and help us deliver ridiculously amazing services.”

With over 15 years of experience, 7 Mindsets delivers transformative mindset-based and mental health curricula that transform school cultures. Trusted by schools nationwide, the company’s proven tools support lasting positive change for students, educators, and staff.

For more information about 7 Mindsets, please contact John Fergus, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at john.fergus@7mindsets.com.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides transformative, mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions for schools and districts nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth, drive measurable impact, and ensure safe and supportive learning communities. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.