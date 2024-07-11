7 Mindsets Announces Scott Shickler to Return as CEO

The visionary and founder of the company will return to CEO role to drive the organization’s next phase of growth.

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 mindset-based and mental health learning solutions, today announced that founder Scott Shickler has been named chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Shickler, who was CEO of the company from 2009 through 2022, was selected by the Board of Directors to lead 7 Mindsets’ next chapter. He replaces Mark Belles, who joined the company at the end of 2022.

Scott Shickler and co-founder Jeff Waller started 7 Mindsets in 2009, and the company partnered with schools to implement its PreK-12 mindset-based learning curriculum. In 2021, the company saw record growth, leading to a strategic investment by middle-market private equity firm Gauge Capital in late 2021. Over the last 18 months, under Belles’ leadership, the company expanded its reach, enhanced its product offerings, and furthered its mission of empowering growth for all students and educators. Shickler’s return as CEO is at a pivotal time for the company, and Shickler is prepared to lead the company into its next phase of growth and expansion.

“I am thrilled to return to 7 Mindsets as CEO with a clear vision of reinvigorating our company culture, delivering exceptional customer support, and focusing our products and services to ensure we continue to positively impact the lives of students and educators everywhere,” said Shickler. “We are in the life-changing business, and I am beyond excited to embark on this next chapter with the 7 Mindsets team.”

With over 15 years of experience, 7 Mindsets brings both substance and soul to its work with students, educators, and school staff. The company’s proven track record, mindset-based and mental health curricula, and student measurement tools and resources have made the company a trusted partner to schools and districts across the country.

For more information about 7 Mindsets, please contact John Fergus, Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides mindset-based and mental health learning solutions for schools and districts nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth, drive measurable impact, and ensure safe and supportive learning communities. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.

