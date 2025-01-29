Attorney General Bailey Cautions Missourians to Avoid Super Bowl Ticket Scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey warned Missouri football fans to be wary of any suspicious ticket offerings and to take steps to protect themselves as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 9.

“With the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl, I want all Missourians to stay sharp when purchasing their tickets and avoid falling victim to scams,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We are here to ensure that anyone who tries to exploit our fans will be held accountable. If you encounter an issue, know that the Attorney General’s Office is here to help.”

Attorney General Bailey offered these tips to safeguard against fraudulent ticket sellers:

KNOW YOUR VENDOR —Make sure you buy your tickets from a trustworthy website, especially before you provide any personal financial information.

—Make sure you buy your tickets from a trustworthy website, especially before you provide any personal financial information. DO YOUR RESEARCH —If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the Attorney General’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for complaints.

—If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the Attorney General’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for complaints. USE A CREDIT CARD —If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchase the tickets using cash, check, debit card, or apps like Cash App or Venmo.

—If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchase the tickets using cash, check, debit card, or apps like Cash App or Venmo. SHOP ON SECURED SITES – Always double-check your URL before purchasing tickets online. If a website’s address begins with “https,” the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the site’s order page, where you will be asked to enter your personal information. Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar.

– Always double-check your URL before purchasing tickets online. If a website’s address begins with “https,” the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the site’s order page, where you will be asked to enter your personal information. Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar. INSPECT YOUR TICKETS – Physically inspect your tickets to reduce your risk of being turned away at the venue. Check the date, time and location listed on the tickets to ensure that this information matches the accurate event details. Also, review the listed seating assignments.

– Physically inspect your tickets to reduce your risk of being turned away at the venue. Check the date, time and location listed on the tickets to ensure that this information matches the accurate event details. Also, review the listed seating assignments. REMEMBER – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Attorney General Bailey encourages Missourians with complaints regarding a potential ticket scam to contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or ago.mo.gov