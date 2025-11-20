Attorney General Hanaway Launches Investigation Into Major Kratom Manufacturers And Retailers For Potentially Dangerous And Illegal Practices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office has launched a statewide investigation into numerous kratom manufacturers and distributors operating in Missouri, following troubling reports that consumers may be exposed to unapproved, unsafe, and deceptively marketed opioid-like drugs.

“We are deeply concerned that Missourians are being sold drug-like substances under the guise of harmless supplements, with no FDA approval, no safety testing, and in some cases no meaningful disclosure of what these products actually contain,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Companies that mislead consumers or place them at risk will be held accountable.”

The Attorney General’s Office is initially issuing six Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to companies believed to be manufacturing, distributing, or selling kratom products that may violate Missouri law. The demands are being served on MNG 2005 Inc. d/b/a CBD Kratom, one of the largest kratom distributors in the nation operating both statewide and nationwide; The Green Dragon LLC d/b/a The Green Dragon CBD, Emporium Inc. d/b/a Emporium Smoke Shop, and Moonlight Smoke Shop LLC, each operating in St. Louis City or County; and two Kansas City–based companies known for manufacturing or distributing high-potency 7-OH kratom products, CBD American Shaman LLC and Shaman Botanicals LLC.

These companies collectively represent major points of sale in Missouri’s kratom market, including retailers that reach thousands of consumers and companies known to sell or manufacture products containing mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, powerful psychoactive compounds that act on the brain in ways similar to opioids.

Kratom is derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa plant and is often marketed as a “natural supplement.” However, kratom products vary widely in potency and purity, and many contain levels of 7-hydroxymitragynine far exceeding what occurs naturally in the plant. Reported side effects included death, including deaths in the State of Missouri, dependency, seizures, heart complications, liver toxicity, and other serious medical harms. No kratom product is approved by the FDA for any medical use.

The CIDs require each company to disclose, among other things detailed information about how their products are manufactured, labeled, and marketed; all ingredients used; any representations regarding safety, health effects, or “safe” dosage levels; communications with consumers about adverse effects; and any materials showing whether the company sold unapproved new drugs in violation of federal or state law. The Attorney General is also seeking information to determine whether these businesses failed to disclose the presence of psychoactive substances such as 7-hydroxymitragynine.

“This Office exists to safeguard the public,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “When businesses peddle unregulated, addictive substances and hide the risks, they violate the trust of Missouri consumers. We will follow the facts and take whatever action is necessary to ensure that families are protected from products that threaten their health and safety.”

Missourians who believe they were misled or harmed by kratom products are encouraged to file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.

The full civil investigative demand for MNG 2005 INC d/b/c CBD Kratom can be read here.

The full civil investigative demand for Green Dragon LLC d/b/a The Green Dragon CBD can be read here.

The full civil investigative demand for Emporium, Inc. d/b/a Emporium Smoke Shop can be read here.

The full civil investigative demand for Moonlight Smoke Shop LLC can be read here.

The full civil investigative demand for CBD American Shaman LLC can be read here.

The full civil investigative demand for Shaman Botanicals LLC can be read here.