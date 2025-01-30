Image One USA Opens First Location in Lafayette, Louisiana

The Delgados (L-R: Melissa, Miguel Sr., Miguel Jr.) The Delgados along with the Image One team

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image One Facility Solutions , a nationally recognized commercial cleaning franchise, continues its robust nationwide growth with the launch of its first franchise location in Lafayette, Louisiana. The family-owned business is operated by Miguel Sr. & Melissa Delgado, whose son Miguel Jr. purchased the franchise as a promising business opportunity for the family. Miguel Sr. and Melissa migrated to the United States from Panama when their son was just 6 years old, with the goal of building a stronger future for their family.Miguel Jr.’s parents have always been there for him, making sacrifices to provide for him and the family. His respect and admiration for his parents led Miguel to research how to start a business that they could all take part in and grow together. After finding an article featuring a successful Image One franchise owner and reviewing testimonials and YouTube videos, Miguel Jr. made his choice. For this family of entrepreneurs, joining Image One represents a facet of the American Dream—not just making it to America but being able to create something with your family that will build stability for future generations.“We come from a close-knit family of hard workers. With the resources Image One has given us, we feel confident that we can provide the ultimate customer experience for the Lafayette area,” said Miguel Sr. “The company has already shown us a great deal of support through facility tours, interviews with other franchisees, and access to new technology.” Melissa’s previous experience in the janitorial service gives her valuable industry knowledge and expertise of cleaning techniques. In contrast, Miguel Sr.'s 10 years in the Lafayette construction industry brings an understanding of the companies operating in the area. Together, the Delgados are excited to show what they can do for local businesses.As the first Image One franchise to enter the growing Lafayette market, the Delgados look forward to introducing exceptional commercial cleaning services to new customers. With the help of Image One’s telemarketing services, the Delgados will be able to build connections with newer businesses while fostering the professional connections Miguel Sr. previously built, ensuring the Image One name is associated with good business and quality cleaning. Tim Conn , President and CEO of Image One Facility Solutions, expressed excitement about the Delgado’s new venture. “Miguel Sr.’s years of experience in the Lafayette area will be critical to their success, as this is the first Louisiana location for Image One,” said Conn. “His familiarity with the local market, coupled with Melissa’s janitorial experience, will be keys to a successful and lasting integration.” 87% of American businesses are family-owned or controlled, but not many are purchased by the family’s child. When asked how they feel about the opportunity, Miguel Jr. said he’s “excited to be starting a business that our family can build off of. It’s not always easy to get started with franchising, but Image One made it simple and gave my family and I the confidence to succeed. While commercial cleaning wasn’t necessarily in the cards, after some thinking, it just made sense—every business will need cleaning services at some point.”Miguel Jr. and his parents are committed to building a thriving business that supports their family and creates a continuous flow of revenue for its operators and employees. With Image One’s proven systems and resources behind them, they are ready to make a significant impact in Lafayette and beyond.For more information on how to become an Image One franchisee, visit https://imageonefranchise.com/

