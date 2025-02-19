Submit Release
Southland Development Authority Announces Felicia D. Hardy as New President

Felicia D. Hardy, President of the Southland Development Authority

The public-private partnership organization, designed to grow the South Suburban economy, selects a new President from Its Board of Directors

Felicia’s invaluable insights and growth strategies will have a major impact on our efforts to drive economic prosperity and create vibrant communities across the Southland region.”
— Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority
TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA), a south suburban economic development organization, is excited to announce the appointment of Felicia D. Hardy as its new President. Ms. Hardy will run the operations of the organization and work directly with Bo Kemp who will remain its Chief Executive Officer. Felicia has served as one of the organization's founding board members since 2019 and has helped to oversee its Business Growth Services in 2022, a program that serves 700 Southland businesses annually.

With extensive corporate and consulting experience leading cross-functional global teams and aligning strategies to meet business goals, Felicia is positioned to make a significant impact on the SDA’s growth trajectory. “As a Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) from the International Business Broker Association (IBBA), Felicia’s invaluable insights and growth strategies will have a major impact on our efforts to drive economic prosperity and create vibrant communities across the Southland region,” said Bo Kemp, SDA’s CEO. “Her expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to drive transformative, inclusive, equitable growth in the forty-five cities, towns and villages spanning Chicago’s South Suburbs.”

Felicia’s appointment comes after a year of substantial economic growth in Chicago’s South Suburbs driven by various SDA-led programs, including the Metals HUB program, a transformative effort to restore the manufacturing legacy of the South Suburbs, and its management agreement of the South Suburban Land Bank, a unique collaboration that coordinates the use of land parcels for economic prosperity. Ms. Hardy’s focus on the SDA’s existing efforts will allow the SDA to continue its efforts to launch a new fund for direct investment in residential, commercial and industrial real estate in the Southland. These real estate investments will not only further our economic growth mission but also support the organization's ability to become financially self-sufficient.

About the Southland Development Authority
The Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the south suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.

For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org

