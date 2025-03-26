FranDevCo Announces Strategic Partnership with Conscious Capital Growth

Elevated capabilities and scalability anticipated for CCG's extensive portfolio of leading investment brands

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FranDevCo , a premier franchise development firm, announced today that it has finalized a strategic partnership with Conscious Capital Growth (CCG), a leading investment firm specializing in the growth and expansion of high-potential franchise brands. This partnership comes after months of strategic due diligence and assurance that both companies are mission-aligned and culturally compatible, sharing similar objectives for themselves and their clients.FranDevCo will manage franchise development for CCG’s investment brands moving forward. This collaboration will enhance the scalability and market reach of CCG’s portfolio of brands by leveraging FranDevCo’s proven expertise in franchise sales, lead generation, and expansion strategies.“We’re extremely excited to collaborate with Conscious Capital Growth,” said Sung Ohm , CEO of FranDevCo. “Our shared vision of empowering brands with the right strategies and resources to scale efficiently will create incredible opportunities for emerging franchisors. This partnership will allow us to drive faster, more sustainable growth for our clients while further cultivating our expertise in various markets and industries.”As a component of this partnership, Lauren Wanamaker, CCG’s Chief Growth Officer, will continue to lead the company’s franchise development efforts under the FranDevCo infrastructure. This will ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for CCG’s brands.“Combining our investment and operational excellence with FranDevCo’s breadth and depth of expertise in franchise development furthers our ability to offer a best-in-class growth platform for brands expanding their footprint,” said Christo Demetriades, Managing Partner of Conscious Capital Growth.FranDevCo has built a reputation for effectively growing brands by developing a robust franchise sales process, leveraging technology, relationships, and proven systems to attract top-tier franchisees. Their leadership team has decades of experience helping brands navigate the complexities of franchise expansion.With this partnership, FranDevCo and Conscious Capital Growth are poised to provide all the resources and support needed to help businesses and their owners experience consistent growth, accelerate their development, optimize operations, and achieve their full potential.###About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce responsible, rapid, and sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. The FranDevCo mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include MosquitoNix, Taste Buds Kitchen, beem Light Sauna, PatchMaster, Chatime, IV Nutrition, Resting Rainbow, and The Glass Guru.Learn more about FranDevCo at www.frandev.co About Conscious Capital GrowthConscious Capital Growth, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an acquisition and growth accelerator firm focused on the franchise industry in the sectors of staffing/human capital, “better for you” food and beverage, and beauty/wellness/lifestyle brands. The company’s unique platform includes experienced leaders, industry advisors, access to capital, and a long track record of success. © 2025 Conscious Capital Growth.For more information, visit www.ccgro.com

