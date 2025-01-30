The Caring Congregation To Host National Care Ministry Webinar

This two-day live-streamed introductory course is designed for church pastors, staff, and volunteers eager to foster a culture of care.

KS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caring Congregation is excited to announce an upcoming National Care Ministry Webinar, taking place February 21-22 from 9 AM to 4 PM CT each day.This two-day live-streamed introductory course is designed for church pastors, staff, and volunteers eager to foster a culture of care within their congregations and communities.Care Ministry is increasingly important to the life of the local church. As society struggles with division and conflict, care ministry is one way for the local church to be a witness to the fact that God’s love is available even in the worst of times. Led by Rev. Karen Lampe and the national team from The Caring Congregation, this comprehensive training covers essential topics including: Theological Foundations of Care Prayer and Spiritual Guidance Active Listening and Setting Boundaries Visitation and Care for the Dying Organizing and Leading a Care MinistryParticipants will engage in interactive sessions and have the opportunity to apply their learningthrough practical exercises. The course culminates in a meaningful closing worship service andcommissioning.Highlights of the Webinar Include: Certificate of Completion: Earn 10 contact hours in congregational care. 30-Day Access to Recordings: Review the course materials at your convenience. Follow-Up Meeting: Join a post-webinar Zoom meeting for continued discussion andsupport. Resource Materials: Participants will receive handouts and a set of digital care cards.Registration is just $250 per person, with group discounts available for churches hosting a watch party for five or more attendees.To register, please visit www.thecaringcongregation.com or contact Mary Haines at Mary@thecaringcongregation.com or call (913) 424-2626 for assistance or inquiries about hosting a watch party.We also recommend enhancing your training with two essential resources: The Caring Congregation Implementation Guide and Care Minister's Manual, available for purchase on our website.Join us to transform your church's care ministry and make a lasting impact in your community. For more information on Rev. Karen Lampe and our team, please visit www.thecaringcongregation.com

