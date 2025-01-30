Nicole Dudley Promoted to Director of Insights & Special Projects by Franchise Business Review

Nicole Dudley, Director of Insights & Special Projects, Franchise Business Review

A long-time leader within the organization, Dudley will spearhead development of an innovative resource hub for the franchise community.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), a prominent leader in franchise market research, is excited to announce that Nicole Dudley has been promoted to the newly created role of Director of Insights & Special Projects.In her new role, Nicole will lead the development of a premium offering slated for launch later this year designed to provide franchisors with even more actionable data, training resources, peer group communities, and best practices to help them improve franchise performance and achieve their goals. She will continue to work closely with FBR’s clients to identify opportunities to help them gather deeper insights and drive the success of their business, as well as work cross-functionally within FBR to create essential operational tools and resources for franchisors that will enhance engagement and elevate the value of FBR’s tools and services.Prior to stepping into her new leadership position, Nicole was the Director of Client Relations. She has been an integral part of FBR’s journey since 2010 and has held various roles spanning marketing, development, and operations during her tenure. Her in-depth understanding of FBR’s history and evolution positions her uniquely to guide FBR into a future of innovation and deeper client engagement. Known for her strong relationships with clients, she has consistently demonstrated a passion for helping franchisors maximize the insights derived from FBR’s satisfaction surveys and analytics platform to identify opportunities for growth and success.“The team at FBR is delighted to be giving Nicole the opportunity to leverage her experience, skills, and relationships to better serve our clients,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “The creation of her new role is a strategic move that reflects our commitment to providing franchisors with the best people, tools, and resources in the franchise industry to drive franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement.”About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the human-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR’s franchisee and employee satisfaction solutions at GoFBR.com.

