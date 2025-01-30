Larky and Trellance Partner to Deliver Seamless AI-driven Marketing Solutions for Enhanced Member Engagement

Larky nudge® Platform Now Offers Direct Integration with Trellance Data Analytics Platform, Empowering Financial Institutions to Automate Member Marketing

This integration takes the guesswork out of marketing campaigns, enabling financial institutions to predict outcomes and act with confidence.” — Paolo Teotino, Chief Product Officer at Trellance

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larky, the market leader in account holder engagement technology, and Trellance, the leading provider of data analytics and business intelligence solutions for credit unions, are proud to announce their new partnership that brings a direct integration of Trellance’s powerful data analytics platform into Larky’s nudgeplatform. This collaboration enables financial institutions to seamlessly utilize AI-driven insights for hyper-targeted, effective push notification campaigns This integration provides financial institutions with the ability to sync predictive analytics from Trellance's comprehensive data analytics platform directly into Larky, creating push notification campaigns effortlessly. By doing so, financial institutions can target the right audience at the right time with tailored messages, helping to boost deposits, increase loan adoption , and enhance fraud prevention strategies.“This integration takes the guesswork out of marketing campaigns, enabling financial institutions to predict outcomes and act with confidence,” said Paolo Teotino, Chief Product Officer at Trellance. “With this integration, our clients can move beyond data insights to actionable outcomes, significantly improving their campaign performance and member engagement .”The integration simplifies the process of building audience segments and executing campaigns, enabling financial institutions to establish enduring, data-driven messaging strategies with minimal upkeep. Once a campaign is set up, Trellance’s predictive analytics continually refine the target audience, ensuring that members always receive timely, hyper-relevant notifications. This automated approach frees marketing teams from manual updates, helping them achieve consistent meaningful results on the Larky nudgeplatform.“Our partnership with Trellance demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of our platform for all of our clients,” said Kurt Schaldenbrand, CTO and VP of Product at Larky. “By integrating Trellance’s powerful data insights directly into the nudgeplatform, financial institutions can better align their communication strategies with member needs. This allows them to achieve stronger engagement, meet growth objectives, and drive tangible results with ease.”Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), an early adopter of this integration, has already experienced success in leveraging Trellance’s AI-driven insights through Larky. By combining the capabilities of both platforms, MSUFCU has been able to achieve more targeted campaigns, increased member engagement, and higher tap rates for their digital initiatives.This partnership underscores Larky and Trellance’s commitment to delivering tailored engagement strategies while simplifying processes for financial institutions. Through Trellance's robust cloud platforms and analytics services, and Larky’s state of the art nudgedigital engagement platform, clients can seamlessly integrate data insights, making it easier than ever to build personalized, impactful campaigns that drive business outcomes.About Larky‍Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. Through its Larky nudgeplatform, Larky enables financial institutions to drive increased deposits, boost new loans, and prevent fraud with tailored, turnkey push notification campaigns. By leveraging data-driven and location-aware messaging, financial institutions achieve engagement rates that are 7-10x higher than traditional marketing channels, creating impactful connections with account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com . Follow Larky on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/larky/ About TrellanceTrellance is a credit union cooperative and leading technology partner for credit unions, delivering innovative technology solutions to help credit unions achieve more. With a comprehensive suite of analytics, cloud and talent solutions, the Trellance team ensures credit unions increase efficiency, manage risk, and improve member experience. As a tech partner, Trellance ensures that credit unions have access to the latest generation of fintech solutions, filled with powerful tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Learn more at Trellance.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.