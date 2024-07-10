Larky Announces Winners of the Inaugural nudgie Awards
Celebrating Excellence in Push Notification Campaigns on the Larky nudge® PlatformANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, the market leader in account holder engagement technology, is proud to announce the winners of the first-ever nudgie Awards. The nudgies celebrate the most innovative and impactful push notification campaigns on the Larky nudge® platform, highlighting the creativity and effectiveness of financial institutions in proactively engaging their account holders.
Larky's push notification platform has consistently shown that it can deliver over 7x better results than traditional marketing channels. By delivering timely and relevant messages, Larky’s push notifications are quickly becoming the preferred method for engaging and retaining account holders.
The inaugural nudgie Awards recognize excellence across various categories, showcasing the best in digital communication strategies, including:
- Exceptional Community Engagement
- Outstanding Use of emoji in a CD Promotion
- Most Creative Call to Action
- Most Innovative Use of Geolocation in a Campaign
- Most Attention-grabbing Fraud Alert
- Best Original nudge Campaign
Co-hosted by the trailblazing industry leader and visionary, Tom Shen, the nudgie Award ceremony will unveil the winners through a series of exclusive video clips available on Larky’s LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/larky.
"Seeing the incredible results our clients have achieved with the Larky nudge® platform is truly rewarding.," said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. "The Nudgie Awards celebrate their hard work and ingenuity in creating campaigns that resonate with their account holders."
The selection process for the Nudgie Awards involved a panel of industry experts and Larky's senior leadership team, who carefully reviewed and evaluated each nomination based on rigorous criteria, including creativity, impact, user engagement, and alignment with strategic goals. This robust approach highlights our clients' exceptional work and sets a high standard for excellence in digital engagement.
As a testament to their achievements, each recipient will be honored with an exclusive Larky Nudgie Award trophy, symbolizing excellence in their respective categories.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn.
