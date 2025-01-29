2024-2025 Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System Now Open

Nonpublic Schools

The 2024-2025 Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System is now open in the NDE Portal. This collection is DUE on February 28th and has an audit window from March 1-15, 2025. Data in this collection is used to determine instructional unit totals, along with calculations for properly endorsed staff percentages. Instructions can be found here or within the collection itself.

To add the collection to portal accounts, a new activation code is required. This can be obtained from your school’s Portal District Administrator. Once the activation code is obtained, the collection is found within the Data Collections tab.

Questions on how to enter data and general collection navigation can be directed to NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov.

Questions regarding Rule 10 and Rule 14 regulations can be directed to NDE.Accreditation@Nebraska.gov.

Sometimes, forms need to be submitted (along with the collection information). These forms can be found here (and within the collection itself). Please be sure to complete every field within the form, including the “Meets Rule 10/14 Regulation #:_____” section.