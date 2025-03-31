Four Nebraska Teachers Chosen as State Finalists for Presidential Teaching Award

News Release

March 31, 2025

Four Nebraska teachers have been selected as state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the nation’s highest honor for K–12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers.

This year applicants from grades 7-12 teaching mathematics, science, technology, engineering and/or computer science could apply. The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. The NE State Selection Committee advanced four state finalists for eligibility for the national award.

Mitchell Fricke from Millard North High School in Millard and Becky Schueth from Shelby-Rising City Public Schools in Shelby will represent Nebraska in Math. Frankie Peterson from Lincoln Southeast high School in Lincoln and Bobbi Middleton from Madison Middle School in Madison will represent Nebraska in Science.

State Finalists represent the most outstanding teachers Nebraska has to offer and serve as both a model and an inspiration to students and fellow teachers.

Each year, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, education researchers, district level personnel, and classroom teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards. Up to two teachers—mathematics or science—from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Territories, and schools operated by the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) receive the national award. Teachers who are selected as PAEMST national awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from NSF, a Presidential certificate, and join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence state/jurisdiction and national STEM teaching.