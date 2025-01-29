Submit Release
VSP News release - large amount of jewelry found in Shaftsbury - case # 24B3004427

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B34004427

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                            

STATION:  Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802 442 5421

 

DATE/TIME: December 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Park, Buck Hill RD, Shaftsbury VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury were notified by a concerned citizen that a large amount of jewelry was located at Howard Park in Shaftsbury VT.  The owner of the jewelry and/or the reason it was discarded is under investigation, and the jewelry is being held at VSP Shaftsbury. 

 

 

Anyone who might have information that could be relevant to this case is asked to call Trooper Ben Irwin at VSP’s Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

