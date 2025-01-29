VSP News release - large amount of jewelry found in Shaftsbury - case # 24B3004427
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B34004427
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802 442 5421
DATE/TIME: December 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Park, Buck Hill RD, Shaftsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury were notified by a concerned citizen that a large amount of jewelry was located at Howard Park in Shaftsbury VT. The owner of the jewelry and/or the reason it was discarded is under investigation, and the jewelry is being held at VSP Shaftsbury.
Anyone who might have information that could be relevant to this case is asked to call Trooper Ben Irwin at VSP’s Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.