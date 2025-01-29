Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,365 in the last 365 days.

In National Exam, ND Students Show Strength in Math

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said Wednesday that North Dakota students outperformed national averages in mathematics in the newest results for the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Eighth graders that took the NAEP, which is referred to as the “Nation’s Report Card,” had an average mathematics score of 280, compared to the national average of 272, Baesler said.

For North Dakota’s fourth graders, the mathematics average was 241, compared to 237 nationally. Both spreads are considered meaningful, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Results of the NAEP were released nationally on Wednesday. It was administered to 5,707 North Dakota fourth graders and 6,721 eighth graders from Jan. 29-March 8, 2024, at 219 test sites. The student participation rate was above 95 percent. Students need two hours to take the NAEP, which includes mathematics and reading exams.

North Dakota students’ reading scores were similar to national averages. For fourth graders, the average reading score was 216, compared to a national average of 214. North Dakota eighth graders scored an average of 257, which was identical to the national average.

“It took the unprecedented impact of a global pandemic to cause a significant decline in our scores. Regaining that ground and then starting the climb upward again will require an equally substantial effort,” Baesler said. “Our teachers have taken incredible steps toward improving our reading and math instruction, and I believe those efforts are bearing fruit.”

In fourth-grade mathematics, five states had higher average scores than North Dakota, according to an analysis of NAEP results. Six states had higher average scores in eighth-grade math. In fourth-grade reading, 12 states had better average scores than North Dakota, while 23 had higher average scores in eighth-grade reading.

Here is a summary of score averages:

North Dakota NAEP Reading Results

Grade 2024 Avg Reading Score 2022 Avg Reading Score 2019 Avg Reading Score
ND 4th Grade

216

218

221
ND 8th Grade

257

258

263

North Dakota NAEP Mathematics Results

Grade 2024 Avg Mathematics Score 2022 Avg Mathematics Score 2019 Avg Mathematics Score
ND 4th Grade

241

240

243
ND 8th Grade

280

278

286

NAEP North Dakota Vs. National Comparisons

Grade 2024 ND Avg Reading Score

2024 National Avg

Reading Score
ND 4th Grade

216

214
ND 8th Grade

257

257

NAEP North Dakota Vs. National Comparisons

Grade 2024 ND Avg Mathematics Score 2024 National Avg Mathematics Score
ND 4th Grade

241

237
ND 8th Grade

280

272

Additional information is available on the National Assessment of Educational Progress website for mathematics and reading.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

In National Exam, ND Students Show Strength in Math

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more