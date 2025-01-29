Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Judge Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Supreme Court

With bipartisan support and experience spanning over two decades, Judge Cruz will be the first Latina and Black Arizonan to sit on the state’s highest court

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced her historic pick, Judge Maria Elena Cruz, to fill the vacancy on the Arizona Supreme Court. Judge Cruz currently serves on the Arizona Court of Appeals after an appointment from Governor Ducey in 2017, and has previously served on the Yuma County Superior Court, where she was the Presiding Judge, as well as on the Cocopah Indian Tribal Court. Judge Cruz is a child of working class parents, a Yuma County resident for over 30 years, and will be the first ever Latina and Black Arizonan to sit on the state’s highest court.

“Judge Maria Elena Cruz has led a life dedicated to justice and service to her state and community,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Her decades of work reflect not only her legal expertise, but her deep understanding of the people she serves. Her presence on the Arizona Supreme Court reaffirms that the court belongs to the people of Arizona.

“I’m confident Judge Cruz will be a Justice who gives a voice to working class people in every corner of our state. She is the daughter of working class parents who came to Arizona and worked hard to give her a better life. For 32 years, she has called Yuma County home. And after 113 years, she will be the first Latina and the first Black Arizonan to serve on the Arizona Supreme Court. From being raised by working class parents, one an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, to serving on the highest Court in Arizona, Maria Elena Cruz has lived the Arizona Promise.

“As a social worker who has supported victims of domestic violence and homeless youth, I have seen firsthand how the justice system impacts our everyday lives, and particularly the lives of vulnerable Arizonans. I prioritized an appointee who is not only eminently qualified, but also someone who reflects our state, and who is committed to making our legal system work for everyday people.”

Judge Maria Elena Cruz received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona, has experience as both a defense attorney and prosecutor, and has presided over almost every type of case seen in state court, at every level. She received overwhelming support from a bipartisan group of community leaders, including the entire Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, and Yuma County Sheriff George Wilmot. Jude Cruz will make history as the first Latina and the first Black Arizonan to serve on the Arizona Supreme Court.

Judge Cruz fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Robert Brutinel, and was selected from a list submitted by the nonpartisan Commission on Appellate Court Appointments.

A headshot of Judge Cruz is below: