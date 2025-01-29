Research sheds light on risks related to firearms and opioids
Study of nearly 39,000 health records is the first to examine access to firearms and opioids, and completion of related interventions, among veterans at risk for suicide receiving care at the VA
January 29, 2025
PHILADELPHIA—Standardizing an assessment process currently used by doctors during care discussions with veterans at risk for suicide in other context could shed more light on the risks related to firearms and opioids.
The findings from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania were reported today in JAMA Network Open. They found that fewer veterans reported having access to firearms than expected—either because some didn't mention it to their doctor, it wasn't recorded by the provider, or because the true prevalence is lower among this high-risk group.
The research was led by Gabriela Khazanov, PhD, a research associate with the Penn Center for Mental Health and research psychologist with the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (VA).
“Veterans have high rates of firearm ownership but may not always share this with their provider as part of suicide safety planning,” Khazanov said. “Some may worry, incorrectly, that their firearms would be confiscated, or their care would be impacted in some way, highlighting the importance of explaining the rationale for these discussions and describing any potential consequences, however unlikely, of firearm disclosure.”
Among veterans, firearm injury accounts for 72 percent of suicides and poisoning, typically by overdose, accounts for 8 percent of suicides among veterans, respectively, with suicides due to opioid overdose nearly tripling over the last 20 years.
The team reviewed health records of 38,454 veterans at risk for suicide receiving suicide safety plans in the VA—a brief, evidence-based intervention that helps patients identify strategies to prevent or de-escalate suicidal crises. One-third of veterans with access to firearms reported storing at least one firearm insecurely and only one-third of veterans with access to opioids accepted naloxone, an overdose-reversing drug. In addition, researchers found that only 5 percent of veterans included reported having access to opioids.
Doctors did report addressing firearm safety with 98 percent of veterans with access to firearms and discussing overdose risks with 79 percent of veterans with access to opioids.
“Veterans may have underreported access to opioids when discussing higher suicide risk due to concerns that their access to prescribed opioids would be limited,” Khazanov said.
Researchers noted that while the study’s relative size was a strength, further study and discussion is necessary on socioeconomic and demographic differences when leading these discussions.
Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, excellence in patient care, and community service. The organization consists of the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Penn’s Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine, founded in 1765 as the nation’s first medical school.
The Perelman School of Medicine is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $550 million awarded in the 2022 fiscal year. Home to a proud history of “firsts” in medicine, Penn Medicine teams have pioneered discoveries and innovations that have shaped modern medicine, including recent breakthroughs such as CAR T cell therapy for cancer and the mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.
The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s patient care facilities stretch from the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania to the New Jersey shore. These include the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health, Penn Medicine Princeton Health, and Pennsylvania Hospital—the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.
Penn Medicine is an $11.1 billion enterprise powered by more than 49,000 talented faculty and staff.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.