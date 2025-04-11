Penn Medicine breaks ground on Montgomeryville outpatient center

MONTGOMERYVILLE – Penn Medicine leaders and regional community representatives broke ground today on a four-story, 162,000-square-foot multispecialty outpatient facility that will expand options for patients to receive advanced care in Montgomery and Bucks counties.

Set to open in late 2027, Penn Medicine Montgomeryville will provide comprehensive cancer care, including radiation oncology services and chemotherapy provided by the Abramson Cancer Center. Additional services include primary care, heart and vascular, orthopaedic and neuroscience care, and specialized services in women's health and surgical consultations.

Penn Medicine physicians and other clinical staff will work together to simplify access for patients needing multiple specialists in one visit, making it easier for more patients to receive more care closer to home. Support services in the new facility will include advanced imaging capabilities, laboratory services, infusion therapy, and a retail pharmacy.

“By bringing advanced, lifesaving services closer to patients, especially those undergoing cancer therapy that can last for months, we're not just enhancing accessibility—we're transforming the entire treatment journey,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “Penn Medicine Montgomeryville will make getting care easier for patients, while reimagining how treatments should be delivered and experienced.”

Located at 200 DeKalb Pike in North Wales, Montgomery County, the center will offer convenient accessibility via multiple major thoroughfares, including Routes 202 and 309, connecting Philadelphia to the northern suburbs.

The facility’s first floor will welcome patients with registration services and house imaging and radiation oncology. Upper floors will offer clinical spaces for various specialties, including a third floor dedicated to dermatology services and Mohs surgical procedure rooms for skin cancer care, and a fourth floor devoted to medical oncology and infusion services. Adaptable shell space will ensure room for future growth.

Penn Medicine Montgomeryville's medical office building will feature a blend of forward-thinking design with environmental stewardship, targeting prestigious LEED Gold certification and continuing the system’s efforts to become the nation’s most environmentally friendly health care organization. Penn Medicine’s Clifton Center for Medical Breakthroughs was the largest LEED Healthcare Gold certified building when it opened in 2021, followed by Penn Medicine Radnor, another LEED Gold certified facility, which opened in 2022.

Ample windows will allow natural lighting throughout Penn Medicine Montgomeryville and offer therapeutic views of surrounding meadow landscapes filled with diverse native plants. Carefully selected vegetation will reduce irrigation demands, foster biodiversity, minimize maintenance requirements, and enhance soil health across the campus.

Specialized bird-safe glass will be used on the building’s exterior to protect local wildlife populations. Foundation systems and an adjacent 800-space parking structure will utilize low-carbon concrete, significantly reducing the project's environmental footprint.

Penn Medicine Montgomeryville represents a future cornerstone in Penn's ambitious sustainability roadmap, directly supporting institutional commitments to reduce operational carbon emissions by 50 percent across all campuses by 2030, with full net-zero operational carbon emissions targeted by 2042.

At the heart of the facility's efficiency is a powerful 530-ton geothermal system serving as the primary energy source for both heating and cooling functions. This comprehensive approach dramatically reduces overall energy consumption. The building will operate on a 100 percent electric platform—eliminating natural gas requirements except for essential backup systems—significantly reducing fossil fuel dependence.

Other Penn Medicine multispecialty ambulatory sites include: in Philadelphia, the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, Penn Medicine University City, and Washington Square; elsewhere in Pennsylvania, facilities in Bucks County, Radnor, Valley Forge, Southern Chester County (West Grove), and Lancaster County; and in New Jersey, locations in Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel, and Woodbury Heights.