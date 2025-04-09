Karen Pinsky, MD, appointed CEO of Chester County Hospital
She assumes the role after nearly a year as interim CEO and two decades as a physician leader and pediatrician
April 09, 2025
WEST CHESTER — Karen Pinsky, MD, has been appointed chief executive officer of Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital (CCH), after serving as interim CEO since July 2024.
Before being named interim CEO, Pinsky served as chief medical officer at CCH since 2019. She previously served 15 years as the medical director of newborn and pediatric services at the CHOP Care Network at CCH and became the hospital’s chief medical information officer in 2008 and expanded her role as chief quality and medical information officer in 2018.
“Dr. Pinsky brings an energetic and visionary leadership with a passion for driving safe, high-quality patient care and strong engagement among employees, physicians, and the surrounding community,” said University of Pennsylvania Health System CEO Kevin B. Mahoney. “Her strong belief in providing services for healthier communities and her demonstrated experience as a key leader in building integrated care across our health system make her well-prepared to sustain and enhance CCH’s exceptional care of patients throughout Chester County.”
During her tenure at CCH, Pinsky led numerous projects to improve quality and safety outcomes, enhance employee engagement, and built a foundation for system growth. As chief medical officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, she brought a steady leadership hand to CCH operational and clinical teams, especially in leading regional vaccine distribution through community outreach.
A Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Pinsky earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her medical degree from the McGill University Faculty of Medicine in Montreal. She also earned a graduate certificate in biomedical informatics from Oregon Health Sciences University. She is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Preventative Medicine in Clinical Informatics. She also serves on the board of Community Volunteers in Medicine, a nonprofit that provides complete medical and dental care, behavioral health services, medications, health and nutrition education, and social services for patients in need.
Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, excellence in patient care, and community service. The organization consists of the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) and Penn’s Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine, founded in 1765 as the nation’s first medical school.
The Perelman School of Medicine is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $580 million awarded in the 2023 fiscal year. Home to a proud history of “firsts,” Penn Medicine teams have pioneered discoveries that have shaped modern medicine, including CAR T cell therapy for cancer and the Nobel Prize-winning mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.
The University of Pennsylvania Health System cares for patients in facilities and their homes stretching from the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania to the New Jersey shore. UPHS facilities include the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Chester County Hospital, Doylestown Health, Lancaster General Health, Princeton Health, and Pennsylvania Hospital—the nation’s first hospital, chartered in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Penn Medicine at Home, GSPP Rehabilitation, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.
Penn Medicine is an $11.9 billion enterprise powered by nearly 49,000 talented faculty and staff.
