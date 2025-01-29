Chief Justice Delivers His First State of the Judiciary Address to Legislature

Chief Justice Jeffrey J. Funke presented the 2025 State of the Judiciary address on January 28 in the Unicameral Legislative Chamber. Invited by Speaker of the Legislature Senator John Arch, the Chief Justice outlined the Nebraska Judicial Branch's progress, priorities, and pressing needs.

In his speech, Funke highlighted the strong partnership between the Judiciary and the Legislature, particularly in areas such as probation, post-release supervision, problem-solving courts, and public guardianships. He credited these collaborations with enhancing the state's justice system and improving outcomes for Nebraskans.

Looking ahead, he urged lawmakers to continue supporting critical initiatives, including expanding problem-solving courts, strengthening juvenile probation programs, and addressing challenges related to behavioral health treatment.

The address also emphasized enhancing access to justice with initiatives such as self-help centers for self-represented litigants, improved language access services, programming for families through the Court Improvement Project, and advancements in courtroom technology.

However, the Chief Justice identified significant challenges facing the Judicial Branch, including the urgent need to replace the aging JUSTICE case management system and secure sustainable funding for staff and essential services.

During his remarks, the Chief Justice recognized retiring Probation Administrator Deb Minardi for her four decades of exceptional service to the state.

He concluded by thanking the Legislature for its ongoing support and urging continued investment in the Judicial Branch to effectively maintain and expand its successes in serving Nebraskans.

Watch State of the Judiciary or read the speech.

Also given to senators: 2024 Annual Report of the Judicial Branch