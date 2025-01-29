Summary of Incident: Man from the Dominican Republic dies from extreme dehydration after illegally crossing the border

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Border Patrol Agents (BPA), assigned to the Border Patrol station in Falfurrias, Texas patrolling a ranch on foot encountered a group of illegal aliens in a remote area of Duval County, Texas, approximately 19 miles southwest of Falfurrias, Texas, and 52 miles from the United States/Mexico border. A member of the group, a male citizen of the Dominican Republic, told the BPAs that he was too weak to walk. BPAs carried him until they were met by another BPA in a marked Border Patrol vehicle. They placed the man into the vehicle and transported him off the ranch.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., BPAs observed the male alien was unresponsive. BPAs stopped the vehicle, began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and requested emergency medical services (EMS) via service radio. At approximately 9:54 p.m., BPAs who were certified emergency medical technicians (EMT) arrived and applied an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the man. The AED did not recommend delivery of a shock. BPAs transferred the man to another Border Patrol vehicle that would allow them to continue lifesaving efforts while moving him to an area more easily accessible by EMS.

At approximately 10:31 p.m., EMS arrived and assumed primary medical care of the man. At approximately 10:41 p.m., EMS requested assistance from an HaloFlight air ambulance to transport him. At approximately 10:44 p.m., BPAs advised via service radio that the man had regained a pulse. At approximately 10:50 p.m., EMS began transporting him to an area where the air ambulance could land, while a BPA followed in a marked vehicle. During transport, the man became unresponsive again, and EMS resumed CPR. At 11:55 p.m., an air ambulance arrived, and the air ambulance crew assisted with efforts to resuscitate and stabilize the man so he could be transported by air.

On August 15, 2024, at approximately 12:12 a.m., EMS halted lifesaving efforts and contacted a local justice of the peace. At approximately 12:32 a.m., the justice of the peace pronounced the man deceased.

The justice of the peace who pronounced the man deceased advised CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) that he will not order an autopsy because he determined that the death was accidental and caused by extreme dehydration.

CBP OPR is reviewing this incident. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified.