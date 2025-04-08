CBP finds invasive wood boring insect in Port Huron railyard

PORT HURON, Mich. – One unlucky--and highly invasive—wood boring bug was intercepted by CBP agriculture specialists at a Port Huron railyard, March 17.

A live Asian Long Horn beetle (ALB) was discovered during an inspection of cargo from Romania, and the presence of frass—solid insect waste—was a telltale sign of more robust insect activity. Further examination revealed live ALB larvae.

The ALB has not been encountered in the Port Huron area since November 2021, marking more than three years without detection of the destructive invasive species.

“Our nation's agriculture industry is constantly at risk from pests and disease not known to occur in the U.S.,” said Area Port Director Jeffrey Wilson. “This interception by our highly skilled agriculture specialists showcase our continued commitment to safeguarding American agriculture and protecting public health.”

The ALB is an invasive species that can cause significant damage to various hardwood trees, including maples. It is a major concern in North America due to its potential to disrupt forest and urban ecosystems. It can cause significant economic damage by killing valuable shade and park trees, as well as injuring or killing forest trees of economic value.

While the marking on the WPM appeared to be legitimate, it is suspected that the actual heat treatment process may not have been executed properly.

“This discovery underscores the vital role our agriculture specialists play in protecting the nation’s natural resources and economy. The Asian Long Horned Beetle is a destructive invasive species that threatens our forests and urban landscapes,” said Director of Field Operations Marty Raybon. “Every successful interception, like this one, prevents potential devastation to our hardwood trees and reinforces our commitment to keeping invasive pests from harming our environment and economy.”

The invasive specimens were found amid wood pallets that were stamped in a manner consistent with heat treatment. Because untreated wood packaging material (WPM) poses a significant risk of introducing non-native pest and pathogens to new environments, such treatment, as outlined by the Interim Commission on Phytosanitary Measures of the International Plant Protection Convention, is the international standard for the safe use and reuse of WPM, which includes pallets, crates, and cargo supports.

