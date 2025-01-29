UCA breaks ground on new hangar for Aviation Academy

UCA President Houston Davis speaks during groundbreaking ceremony for UCA Aviation Academy.. Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders joins UCA President Houston Davis and other dignitaries for groundbreaking ceremony. UCA Aviation Academy

CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Central Arkansas Aviation Academy broke ground on a new hangar to support the growth and development of the pilot training program.In addition, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders announced support from the state in the amount of $750,000 for the buildout and purchase of two flight simulators and other equipment for the hangar.“Very few programs in higher education or government move this quickly,” said Governor Sanders. “It’s because of the collaboration and partnership of so many people that this has happened. My administration was proud to help direct $750,000 to support this hangar and I know that UCA, the city and the airport have been major supporters of the project.”After remarks from Sanders and other dignitaries, the ceremonial tossing of the dirt took place on the land space where the new hangar will be located.Located at the Conway Regional Airport at Cantrell Field, the UCA Aviation Academy hangar will be 10,000 square feet with 2,000 square feet in space for airplane simulators, offices and classrooms with the remaining 8,000 square feet for airplane space. Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by summer 2025. The UCA Foundation elected to fund the construction through a maximum investment of $1.5 million.Our initial forecast of 10 to 15 students in the first year has been far surpassed as we sit at 55 students after 10 months,” said UCA President Houston Davis. “This new hangar space will accommodate that growth and what now is an expected demand of 100 students enrolled at any given time in the year. It will be exciting to see what we accomplish once this state-of-the-art hangar and educational facility is in place.”The Aviation Academy was announced in November 2023 and launched in March 2024. Currently, the program has 45 private pilot students and 10 instrument-rating students. The program is expected to reach an estimated 100 students once it completes a full two-year cycle. The program selects 15 students for each cohort with three private pilot classes starting each year. More than 400 applications are on file at present.The academy uses three Tecnam P-Mentors and one Cessna 172, and eight instructors work with students.“We are so appreciative of the many partners of the UCA Aviation Academy. We would not be as far along or as successful without the support of Governor Sanders, Senator Johnson, Rick Edwards, President Davis, Central Flying Academy, the City of Conway, the UCA Foundation, and our great students,” said UCA Aviation Academy Director Brad Teague. “I am proud that UCA had the vision to soar high. I am excited to see what the future holds and I do not doubt that it will provide our campus, community, and state with a qualified workforce in aviation.”

