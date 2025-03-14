UCA surpasses Day of Giving total again

UCA President Houston Davis celebrates 2025 Day of Givling totals while students hold results cards at announcement ceremony.

Fourth time to raise over $1 million

CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Central Arkansas raised $1.51 million in its 11th annual Day of Giving . The total is the fourth time the university has topped $1 million since 2020.“We are ever grateful for the generosity of our students, faculty, staff, donors, friends and community. I continue to be humbled by their participation and support,” UCA President Houston Davis said. “Each year, I find Day of Giving to be an exceptional expression of the dedication that all have for UCA, and this Day of Giving is no exception.”Day of Giving is a 24-hour fundraising drive that provides an opportunity to rally the university community and connect donors with specific programs and giving opportunities at UCA. The event was held March 13.The total was announced today during a campus celebration at Buffalo Alumni Hall. Marking the fourth time the university raised more than $1 million, the amount also marks another record-breaking total for the university’s Day of Giving with a 2% increase over last year’s record of $1.47 million.“We are absolutely thrilled that we have broken another record for Day of Giving. This is a testament to the incredible generosity of everyone who gave—our alumni, friends, students, faculty, staff, and parents. This just proves that every gift, no matter the size, adds up to a big impact. Together, we are not only setting a new benchmark but also ensuring that our students have the resources and opportunities they need to succeed,” said Vice President for University Advancement and UCA Foundation President Mary Lackie.More than 2,500 donors from 33 states and 78 countries participated in Day of Giving.Day of Giving raised $1.12 million in 2020, $1.29 million in 2023 and $1.47 million in 2024. Since its inception in 2015, the event has raised more than $8.17 million.Funds raised during Day of Giving support a wide range of needs including scholarships, state-of-the-art equipment, research and experiential learning opportunities that equip students to be leaders in the local, regional and global economies.To see more details about the results and the breakdown of individual funds, visit the Day of Giving website.

Legal Disclaimer:

