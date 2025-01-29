Submit Release
THURSDAY: The United Steelworkers, the Canadian Labour Congress and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to address threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian jobs and communities

SAULT STE-MARIE, Ont., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director Marty Warren, USW District 6 Director Kevon Stewart, Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske and the federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will hold a press conference in Sault Ste. Marie to address the threat to Canadian jobs should tariffs be imposed by the Trump administration.

Punitive tariffs on Canadian imports have the possibility of causing hundreds of thousands of layoffs, at a time when Canadians are reeling with a high cost of living and cost of housing.

What: Press conference: Standing up for workers, defending jobs and communities and fighting back against Trump’s threats
   
When: Thursday, January 30, 9:30 a.m.
   
Where: The USW office (68 Dennis St, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.)
  Or
  Via Zoom (Passcode: 927305)
   
Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress 
Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada
Marty Warren, USW National Director
Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director
Mike Da Prat, USW Local 2251 President
Bill Slater, USW Local 2724 President
   

