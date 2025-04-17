Gray Promotes Dana Neves to Senior Managing Vice President

ATLANTA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has promoted Dana Neves to Senior Managing Vice President, effective immediately. In her new role, Dana oversees a number of Gray’s television markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic areas. For the past 7 years, Dana has served as the General Manager of Gray’s WFSB (CBS) in Hartford, Connecticut, and has led its Connecticut-focused broadcast sports network The Wax since its launch last year. Gray will soon begin a search for Dana’s successor.

Dana began at WFSB as an intern. Over the years, she rose through the ranks with distinction, serving as News Director, Regional News Director, General Manager, and Senior Vice President for Meredith Corporation. She also had national responsibility for labor relations for Meredith’s print and broadcast facilities in New York City, St. Louis, Kansas City and Saginaw. Following Gray’s acquisition of Meredith’s Local Media Group, she began to oversee Gray’s stations in Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts as a Regional Vice President while retaining her position as General Manager of WFSB. Recently, Gray named her as Chair of its Innovation Lab.

A proud graduate of Elon University, Dana holds a Bachelor of Arts and remains closely connected to her alma mater through her service on the Alumni Board. She actively serves on many nonprofit and civic boards, including The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, and the Connecticut Broadcasters Association. Previously, she contributed her time and leadership to the Connecticut Police Chiefs Foundation, Mark Twain House Museum, Channel 3 Kids Camp, and the State of Connecticut Judicial-Media Committee.

