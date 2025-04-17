SOUN INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that SoundHound AI, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) securities between May 10, 2024 and March 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Tuesday, May 27, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the SoundHound class action lawsuit. Captioned Liles v. SoundHound AI, Inc., No. 25-cv-02915 (N.D. Cal.), the SoundHound class action lawsuit charges SoundHound and certain of SoundHound’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: SoundHound provides an independent voice AI platform that purportedly enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers.

The SoundHound class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) material weaknesses in SoundHound’s internal controls over financial reporting impaired SoundHound’s ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (ii) in addition, SoundHound overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound’s reported goodwill following its acquisition of Amelia Holdings, Inc. was inflated and would need to be corrected; (iv) further, SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for its SYNQ3 and Amelia acquisitions; and (v) the above increased the risk that SoundHound would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SoundHound class action lawsuit further alleges that on March 4, 2025, SoundHound disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report for 2024, stating that “[d]ue to the complexity of accounting for [the SYNQ3 and Amelia acquisitions], the Company require[d] additional time to prepare financial statements and the accompanying notes” and that SoundHound “ha[d] identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.” On this news, the price of SoundHound stock fell nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired SoundHound securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the SoundHound class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the SoundHound class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the SoundHound class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the SoundHound class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

