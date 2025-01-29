Governor Hochul’s Budget Advances Historic Investments in NYSOFA ... January 27, 2025 | 10:34 AM EST Learn more about Governor Hochul’s Budget Advances Historic Investments in NYSOFA Services, Prioritizes Vital Affordability and Public Safety Measures …

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) today highlighted key supports for older adults in Governor Hochul’s Fiscal Year 2026 Executive State Budget, which advances historic investments in NYSOFA community programs and services. The budget also proposes bold affordability and public-safety measures that deliver for older New Yorkers and families across state agencies and services.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “Older adults bring enormous economic and social value to their families, their communities, and the economy. Governor Hochul recognizes these vital contributions with a fiscal plan that promotes opportunity and economic security for older New Yorkers, caregivers, and families alike. This budget provides critical support services to help older New Yorkers age in their communities of choice and support those who care for them with direct services.”

According to NYSOFA, individuals over age 50:

Represent 36% of the state’s population yet contribute 43% ($719 billion) to the state’s GDP. Spending by this population supports almost 6 million jobs.

Generate $482 billion in wages and salary.

Contribute $72 billion (41%) in state and local taxes.

Older adults’ pension and Social Security income infuse $99.5 billion into New York’s economy. Individuals 55 and older also have high rates of volunteerism, generating an economic value of $13.2 billion annually. (See additional data on NYSOFA’s website.)

FY26 Budget Proposals Supporting Older Adults, Their Families and Caregivers

The budget proposals and recently announced State of the State agenda include the largest investment in community-based aging services in New York State history. The budget adds $45 million through NYSOFA for older New Yorkers across the state awaiting services (also known as “unmet need”). This brings total funding to $68 million in FY26, up from $33 million last year, for a total of $200 million invested for this purpose since 2019.

Based on currently reported local needs and projections, the additional $45 million would include the following funding increases for aging services in each Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) region of New York, including locally determined needs for services like personal care, case management, nutrition, and other supports.

REDC Region Western New York Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara $5,473,177 Finger Lakes Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, Yates $3,196,078 Southern Tier Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins $4,204,735 Central New York Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego $1,990,417 Mohawk Valley Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie $2,381,987 North Country Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence $6,619,444 Capital Region Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, Washington $2,793,164 Mid-Hudson Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester $8,161,657 New York City $5,953,080 Long Island Nassau, Suffolk $4,794,996

The Governor’s budget also includes the following additional investments and programs to support older New Yorkers across agencies:

$6.19 million for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) , maintaining last year’s funding increases. LTCOP serves as an advocate for residents and their families in nursing homes and other facilities.

, maintaining last year’s funding increases. LTCOP serves as an advocate for residents and their families in nursing homes and other facilities. Middle class tax cuts for joint filers up to $323,000 per year, putting more money back into the pockets of older adults, particularly those on fixed incomes.

for joint filers up to $323,000 per year, putting more money back into the pockets of older adults, particularly those on fixed incomes. Inflation rebates – to help address the cost of living for older adults and families by providing a payment of $300 to single taxpayers who make up to $150,000 per year, and a payment of $500 for joint tax filers making up to $300,000 per year.

– to help address the cost of living for older adults and families by providing a payment of $300 to single taxpayers who make up to $150,000 per year, and a payment of $500 for joint tax filers making up to $300,000 per year. Expansion of the Child Tax Credit – to put additional money in the pockets of over 300,000 grandparents who are the primary caregivers of their grandkids.

– to put additional money in the pockets of over 300,000 grandparents who are the primary caregivers of their grandkids. Efforts to restore the SALT (state and local taxes) deduction at the federal level, saving older homeowners from rising property taxes.

at the federal level, saving older homeowners from rising property taxes. Recreation Infrastructure – grant programs to enhance community centers for promoting physical health, mental well-being, and community connections for people of all ages.

– grant programs to enhance community centers for promoting physical health, mental well-being, and community connections for people of all ages. Expanded victim support services – to increase compensation for scam victims.

– to increase compensation for scam victims. Strengthening drugged driving laws and lowering speed limits in NYC bike lanes – to improve pedestrian safety and make for safer streets. In New York State, there were 14,099 pedestrian crashes in 2022, with 324 fatalities and 13,547 injured, according to state data. Children and older adults are primarily impacted.

and – to improve pedestrian safety and make for safer streets. In New York State, there were 14,099 pedestrian crashes in 2022, with 324 fatalities and 13,547 injured, according to state data. Children and older adults are primarily impacted. Investments in agriculture – to strengthen the supply chain and access to New York products. The majority of farmers are over age 55 and the statewide average age is 57.

– to strengthen the supply chain and access to New York products. The majority of farmers are over age 55 and the statewide average age is 57. Expand enforcement of wage theft laws , which will put more money in the pockets of workers of all ages.

, which will put more money in the pockets of workers of all ages. Extending the NY HELPS (NY Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Statewide) Program , which provides opportunities for skilled older adults to join the New York State workforce.

, which provides opportunities for skilled older adults to join the New York State workforce. Increasing access to government services , including benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps older adults apply for and receive healthy food assistance, recognizing that food is medicine.

, including benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps older adults apply for and receive healthy food assistance, recognizing that food is medicine. Innovative approaches to homebuilding such as factory-built and modular homes that are less expensive and provide older adults an opportunity to downsize, if they choose to, and open more housing stock for larger families.

such as factory-built and modular homes that are less expensive and provide older adults an opportunity to downsize, if they choose to, and open more housing stock for larger families. Banning investors from buying homes for 75 days – providing an opportunity for people of all ages to identify a suitable home and not have it taken by large investors for cash.

– providing an opportunity for people of all ages to identify a suitable home and not have it taken by large investors for cash. Pro-Housing Community Program technical assistance and redevelopment of abandoned property – working with counties and municipalities to change their planning and zoning and redevelop vacant/abandoned buildings, which will increase housing stock and lower costs for older adults looking to downsize.

– working with counties and municipalities to change their planning and zoning and redevelop vacant/abandoned buildings, which will increase housing stock and lower costs for older adults looking to downsize. Banning rent price fixing – to lower the cost of rent for older adults and families.

– to lower the cost of rent for older adults and families. Enhance subway safety so older adults can travel on subways without fear.

so older adults can travel on subways without fear. Invest in statewide transit , assisting many older adults who no longer drive but still need to be connected to their communities.

, assisting many older adults who no longer drive but still need to be connected to their communities. Consumer protections , such as longer timeframes to return products, a proposal to make it easier for consumers to cancel their subscriptions and combating financial exploitation of older adults. Financial exploitation costs older adults $28 billion annually in the U.S., according to AARP.

, such as longer timeframes to return products, a proposal to make it easier for consumers to cancel their subscriptions and combating financial exploitation of older adults. Financial exploitation costs older adults $28 billion annually in the U.S., according to AARP. Mental health access – to hold insurance companies accountable for coverage, increasing access for older adults, and creating intergenerational community-wellness (following models that responded to community needs in the aftermath of the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo).

– to hold insurance companies accountable for coverage, increasing access for older adults, and creating intergenerational community-wellness (following models that responded to community needs in the aftermath of the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo). Older adults on Medicaid – Increasing access to obesity drugs, which will improve older adults’ overall health, including cardiovascular disease; expanding access to community emergency services; expanding access to dental care; increased oversight of investors in health facility ownership (which has an impact on access, quality and affordability in hospitals and nursing homes); expanding access to air conditioners for individuals with chronic conditions; reducing health disparities; reducing the cost of prescription drugs; and increasing access to wheelchairs for older adults with disabilities.

– Increasing access to obesity drugs, which will improve older adults’ overall health, including cardiovascular disease; expanding access to community emergency services; expanding access to dental care; increased oversight of investors in health facility ownership (which has an impact on access, quality and affordability in hospitals and nursing homes); expanding access to air conditioners for individuals with chronic conditions; reducing health disparities; reducing the cost of prescription drugs; and increasing access to wheelchairs for older adults with disabilities. Enhancing Veterans suicide prevention – which will assist older adults, who make up 70% of the state’s Veteran population, while also addressing specific risk areas like the growing incidence of firearm-related suicides among older men.

– which will assist older adults, who make up 70% of the state’s Veteran population, while also addressing specific risk areas like the growing incidence of firearm-related suicides among older men. Expanding support for homeowners and businesses due to severe weather events – which will help older homeowners with urgent repairs and older businessowners to recover from weather-related damages.

– which will help older homeowners with urgent repairs and older businessowners to recover from weather-related damages. Investing in clean water – improving the health of New Yorkers of all ages.

– improving the health of New Yorkers of all ages. Expanding access to open space – for New Yorkers of all ages to get outside, exercise, socialize and connect.

Becky Preve, Executive Director of the Association on Aging in New York, said, “On behalf of New York’s 59 Area Agencies on Aging and their community-based partners, we applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the value of older New Yorkers and the value of our network of caring professionals. This historic investment will support services that directly impact the lives of older New Yorkers and caregivers. We look forward to continuing to work with Governor Hochul and members of the Legislature to build upon these investments.”

Stephen J. Acquario, Esq., Executive Director of the New York State Association of Counties, said, "It is crucial that our public policies prioritize the well-being of older adults. By investing in comprehensive services and support systems, we can ensure that older New Yorkers lead healthy, dignified, and fulfilling lives. We commend Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to addressing the needs of older adults."

Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director, said, “AARP New York commends the leadership of Governor Hochul for proposing an unprecedented amount of funding to ensure those waiting for aging services get the help they need. The additional resources will also help those family caregivers who are struggling to piece together care every day to keep their older loved ones at home as long as possible. We look forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature to make sure that funding for these vital aging services is included in the final state budget."