Inside NYS Aging: Issue 38 (April 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 38 (April 2025)

|
|
|
|
|
|
A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen on Federal Actions and Agency Restructuring Efforts – What They Mean for Older Adults
Last week the nation was notified of a major restructuring of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) that will impact agencies, including HHS divisions that many people are familiar with – like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National institutes of Health (NIH).
One lesser-known agency that is caught up in the HHS reorganization is the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL). ACL was established in 2012 and brought together the Administration on Aging (AoA) and two independent disability agencies to better coordinate aging and disability policy.
Read Greg's Full Message
|
|
NYSOFA Director Olsen Joins Gov. Hochul, Sen. Gillibrand Calling Attention to Federal Actions Affecting Social Security
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen was proud to participate with Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in a press conference on March 28, calling attention to federal actions harming Social Security access.
According to Senator Gillibrand’s office, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has already announced plans to cut 7,000 staff, despite the fact that SSA staffing is already at a 50-year low. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has also advanced plans to limit phone support for older adults, forcing them to file certain claims online – a challenge for many older adults – or visit an SSA office in person, even though appointments for these visits can only be made over the phone. DOGE is simultaneously planning to shutter SSA offices across the country, including two in New York.
New York has 73 federal SSA offices statewide for 54,555 square miles – one office for every 737 square miles – making access more difficult for older adults with the advent of new federal policies being pursued or contemplated.
Read Senator Gillibrand's Press Release
|
|
Funding Available for Senior Centers and Accessibility Modifications
In Early April, NYSOFA hosted the Office of Community Renewal (OCR) for a presentation on capital funding opportunities. The presentation highlighted funds for senior center construction, home accessibility modifications, and technical assistance and planning. See the presentation slides here.
In most cases, up to $1 million is available for projects through OCR, which is part of New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR). Please visit the OCR State Housing Resource Funding Opportunities website for details about funding announcements, timetables and deadlines, including the process for applying.
OCR anticipates issuing a notice of funding availability in April. Below is a summary of the programs available.
Senior Centers-New Construction
Accessibility Modifications to Senior Centers
- Engineering and design
- Construction
- Vans and buses
- Audio/visual equipment
- Congregate meal sites
- Furniture and fixtures
Community Planning Funding
- Restrooms
- Elevators
- Ramps
- Lifts
- Automatic door openers
- Removal of architectural barriers
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds are available and may be requested as community planning grants, or technical assistance grants. These funds can be used to facilitate the retention of outside experts as consultants to a participating community’s planning committee to identify vulnerabilities and damaged assets, and assess needs.
Accessibility Modifications in Housing
The NYS Access to Home Program provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible for low- and moderate-income persons with disabilities. The assisted residential unit must be the primary, permanent residence of the eligible participant.
Other Resources
CDBG Overview & News
State Housing Resources Funding Opportunities
|
|
|
A Look Back: Celebrating March as National Nutrition Month
This past month, NYSOFA was excited to recognize March as National Nutrition Month. In 2024, New York’s nutrition program for older adults – the nation’s largest – provided over 20 million meals to more than 246,000 individuals. In fact, working with local offices for the aging and partners, New York has served 1,067,268,998 meals since 1975. Read more about National Nutrition Month in our press release.
NYSOFA officials had the privilege of seeing first-hand the hard work that Washington and St. Lawrence counties put into their home-delivered and congregate meal programs as part of events happening statewide in March. View pictures from St. Lawrence County here and Washington County here.
Nutrition Month Livestream
Did you catch the March edition of LIVE with Greg focusing on the state’s nutrition program? You can watch it on YouTube here.
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen was joined by special guests St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging Director Andrea Montgomery and Director of the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services Dana Corwin to talk about nutrition services available statewide through NYSOFA and local partners. They also talked about the importance of volunteers and how individuals and families might be eligible for home-delivered or congregate meals, which are key aging services in New York State.
SNAP-Ed NY
Remember to be on the lookout for our monthly SNAP-Ed NY digital programs on Facebook and YouTube, including a cooking demonstration called What’s Cooking with NYSOFA and a newly relaunched question-and-answer program called Ask the Experts: Nutrition Edition.
What’s Cooking with NYSOFA streams on NYSOFA social media the final Friday of every month at 12:30 p.m. The program has so far reached nearly 3 million views on YouTube. The newly relaunched Ask The Experts has received over 700,000 views. It streams on NYSOFA social media the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m.
To learn more and watch program archives, visit NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed NY webpage.
|
|
NYC Aging Launches Innovative Program to Increase Both Access to Nutritious Meals and Social Engagement
Older adult centers offer nutritious meals and a variety of engaging activities that have proven to reduce social isolation, boost physical activity, and improve overall health. Despite the advantages, many older adults are either unaware of these services or don’t feel it is for them. This stigma, combined with geographical and mobility obstacles, can hinder participation. NYC Aging is addressing this problem head on.
To help boost congregate nutrition program participation, NYC Aging has launched pop-up cafés in areas without nearby older adult centers and identified as “food deserts.” The cafés offer extended meal hours, diverse menu options that are culturally aligned with the neighborhoods, lighter fare such as yogurts and crudites, and activities that promote social engagement.
The initiative has started with six pop-up café sites, with plans to open 12 more cafés over the next four years, and there are early signs of success. Notably, over 35% of the attendees are new to NYC Aging and its services.
To learn more about this initiative, view the NYC Aging press release.
|
|
|
Upcoming: Get Ready for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
On June 15 we encourage you and your local partners to help highlight World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) by creating a local press event. To assist, we have a press event toolkit available for download here.
Elder abuse is not always easily recognizable. Elder abuse takes several forms: physical, emotional, and sexual abuse; financial exploitation; and neglect (including self-neglect).
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, elder abuse, including neglect and exploitation, is experienced by about 1 in 10 older adults who live at home, but the data is underestimated because many cases are not reported due to the older adult being afraid or unable to tell police, friends, or family. Furthermore, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center states that scams targeting individuals aged 60 and older caused over $3.4 billion in losses in 2023.
In the coming weeks we’ll be announcing NYSOFA’s efforts to recognize WEAAD, including a livestream, press events and more. Stay tuned for more information.
|
|
NYS Internship Opportunity: Olmstead Policy & Communications Intern
Application period closes April 10, 2025
The Albany office of Governor Kathy Hochul is seeking an energetic intern during the Summer 2025 semester to assist in researching disability services across the country, emphasizing the Olmstead Plan goals and objectives. The Olmstead Policy & Communications intern will provide critical support in managing the Olmstead Plan development process, stakeholder engagement, and public-facing communications. This internship offers an opportunity to gain firsthand experience in disability policy, government operations, and cross-agency collaboration. The intern will work closely with the Olmstead Director to ensure smooth communication and efficient management of key initiatives.
See the description here for more information and please pass it along to anyone you know who would be interested. Individuals can apply online here.
|
|
|
Buffalo News Profiles Work of Volunteer in New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program
Bonnie Johnson is a volunteer for the New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program in region 15 which covers Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties and 120 facilities, with 14,000 total beds. The region is part of a statewide program, overseen by the state office of the New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, covering 15 regions.
The Buffalo News recently profiled Johnson and reflected on LTCOP’s value to residents of nursing homes and other facilities – a “boots-on-the-ground initiative that advocates for residents,” as the Buffalo News describes the program.
“I think we all strive to reach our golden years,” Johnson says of her work. “And you never know when you’re going to need another person just to talk to, another voice that is in your corner.”
“Her constant presence has built trust,” the article states about Johnson's role talking with residents, hearing their concerns, advocating for patients and mediating any concerns with the facility.
Learn more and find information about volunteering for the New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program. Watch this video of Johnson describing her work.
|
|
|
NYSOFA’s ‘Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition’ Offers Tips for Adding More Whole Grains into Your Diet
In the most recent edition of Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition for older adults, host Lisbeth Irish talks with guest SNAP-Ed NY nutrition educator Beth McCarthy, who has worked for 35 years as a Registered Dietitian specializing in nutrition for older adults.
As a SNAP-Ed NY educator, Beth's work covers the Oswego region, which also includes Jefferson and Lewis Counties. In the March episode, Beth discusses how to make half the grains in your diet whole grains. Watch the latest episode of Ask The Experts on YouTube here and please share.
SNAP-Ed NY is a statewide program that teaches people how to shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. NYSOFA provides this programming for older adults.
To find show archives or other nutrition information for older adults, see NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY webpage. There you can browse the Ask The Experts playlists on YouTube, including episodes with Spanish subtitles.
|
|
|
‘What’s Cooking with NYSOFA’ Features Chicken and Rice: A Savory, Healthy Dish Your Family Will Love!
In the latest edition of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, a monthly SNAP-Ed NY cooking demo by NYSOFA, host Wendy Beckman prepares chicken and rice: a savory, healthy dish. Watch and share the episode here.
To cut costs, use whatever veggies are in season, on sale, or already in your refrigerator. Broth can be canned or made using bouillon.
You can also try using leftover turkey cut in bite-sized pieces instead of chicken breast. Saute the vegetables, then add the turkey with the other ingredients.
SNAP-Ed NY is a statewide program that teaches people how to shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. NYSOFA provides this programming for older adults.
To find show archives or other nutrition information for older adults, see NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY webpage. There you can browse the What’s Cooking playlist on YouTube, including episodes with Spanish subtitles.
|
|
|
Disparities and Health Equity: Some Key Facts for National Minority Health Month
April is National Minority Health Month, an important time to consider some of the factors that contribute to disparities in health care. In her article this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott explains the differences between health equity and health disparities, some factors contributing to disparities, and resources to learn more.
Read The Article
|
|
|
FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers
Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge — and they're making a difference.
Caregiver Resources
Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.
|
|
|
LIVE With Greg: Upcoming Programs
NYSOFA’s livestream with Director Greg Olsen continues to feature interesting conversations about aging. See what’s in store for April and May.
New York State's Amazing Volunteers
April 17, 2025
1 p.m.
Join Greg’s special guests New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Claudette Royal and Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) Coordinator Heather Leddick, who will share information about their programs. The pair will also talk about the importance of volunteers, which are vital to aging services in New York State.
Watch LIVE on YouTube
Year in Review: What's Next in 2025?
May 1, 2025
1 p.m.
In this livestream, NYSOFA looks back at the accomplishments of 2024 in aging services and previews what's in store for the remainder of 2025.
Watch LIVE on YouTube
|
|
About Inside NYS Aging
Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). It provides news and resources for aging services providers and their partners in their efforts to promote services and supports for older adults. Please share this newsletter widely with any organizations or professionals that reach older adults. Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.
|
|
|
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
|
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.