Inside NYS Aging: Issue 38 (April 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 38 (April 2025)



A Look Back: Celebrating March as National Nutrition Month





NYSOFA officials had the privilege of seeing first-hand the hard work that Washington and St. Lawrence counties put into their home-delivered and congregate meal programs as part of events happening statewide in March. View pictures from St. Lawrence County



Nutrition Month Livestream



Did you catch the March edition of LIVE with Greg focusing on the state’s nutrition program? You can watch it on YouTube



NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen was joined by special guests St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging Director Andrea Montgomery and Director of the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services Dana Corwin to talk about nutrition services available statewide through NYSOFA and local partners. They also talked about the importance of volunteers and how individuals and families might be eligible for home-delivered or congregate meals, which are key aging services in New York State.



SNAP-Ed NY



Remember to be on the lookout for our monthly SNAP-Ed NY digital programs on Facebook and YouTube, including a cooking demonstration called What's Cooking with NYSOFA and a newly relaunched question-and-answer program called Ask the Experts: Nutrition Edition. What's Cooking with NYSOFA streams on NYSOFA social media the final Friday of every month at 12:30 p.m. The program has so far reached nearly 3 million views on YouTube. The newly relaunched Ask The Experts has received over 700,000 views. It streams on NYSOFA social media the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m.



To learn more and watch program archives, visit NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed NY webpage.