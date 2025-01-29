RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care Receives 2025 Best of Home Care® – Provider and Employer of Choice Awards

RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care has received both the 2025 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Choice Award from Activated Insights RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care has received both the 2025 Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice Choice Award from Activated Insights

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care announced today that it has received both the 2025 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice Awards from Activated Insights, formerly Home Care Pulse. These awards are granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client and employee satisfaction scores gathered by Activated Insights. RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care is now ranked among a small handful of home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to employees, and the highest quality care to clients.“We want to congratulate RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care on receiving both the Best of Home Care– Provider of Choice Award and the Best of Home Care– Employer of Choice Award,” says Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. “Since these awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients and caregivers, RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care has proven their dedication to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees, while maintaining their focus on client and caregiver satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize their dedication to quality, professionalism, and expertise in home care.”Best of Home Care providers have contracted with Activated Insights to gather feedback from their clients and caregivers via live phone interviews each month. Because Activated Insights is an independent company, it can collect honest and unbiased feedback.We are deeply honored by this award and see it as both recognition of our efforts and a responsibility to continue exceeding expectations,“At Activated Insights, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum,” says Meadows. “We’re thrilled to recognize RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care as a Best of Home Careaward-winning provider and celebrate their accomplishments in building a team of happy, qualified caregivers who provide outstanding care for their clients.”To find out more about RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care’s commitment to excellence, please visit www.rightaccordhealth.com or call 941 366 0801.

