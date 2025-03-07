Ideal Aviation Expands Fleet with the Addition of the Advanced Tecnam P-Mentor Aircraft

Tecnam P-Mentor at Ideal Aviation in St. Louis, Missouri Tecnam P-Mentor (side view) at Ideal Aviation in St. Louis, Missouri

Ideal Aviation adds the advanced Tecnam P-Mentor to its fleet! Featuring FADEC, Dual G3X avionics, and a luxurious interior.

We are excited to welcome the P-Mentor to our fleet” — Bill Macon

SAUGET, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideal Aviation is thrilled to announce the addition of the state-of-the-art Tecnam P-Mentor aircraft to its growing fleet. This cutting-edge plane is set to enhance the training experience for students and pilots, offering unmatched reliability, advanced technology, and luxurious comfort.The P-Mentor is a high-performance, Technically Advanced Aircraft (TAA) designed for cross-country flights, IFR training, and more. Equipped with a constant-speed propeller, FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control), and Dual G3X avionics, the P-Mentor delivers precision and efficiency in every flight. Its Rotax 912iSC3 engine, rated at 100 HP, combines power with fuel efficiency, achieving a maximum cruise speed of 117 knots while sipping fuel.One of the standout features of the P-Mentor is its FADEC-equipped Rotax engine, which simplifies the preflight check sequence, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned pilots and those in training. The aircraft also boasts the same luxurious Italian interior as its P-92 counterparts, ensuring a comfortable and stylish experience for all on board.“We are excited to welcome the P-Mentor to our fleet,” said Bill Macon, CEO of Ideal Aviation. “This aircraft is a game-changer for our training programs, offering advanced technology, fuel efficiency, and a comfortable learning environment. It’s the perfect addition to support our mission of providing top-tier aviation education.”The P-Mentor’s advanced features make it an exceptional platform for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) training, while its cross-country capabilities open up new opportunities for pilots to explore. Ideal Aviation is committed to providing its students and clients with the best tools and resources to succeed in their aviation journeys, and the P-Mentor is a testament to that commitment.For more information about Ideal Aviation and its fleet, training programs, or services, please visit https://idealaviationstl.com or contact info@idealaviationstl.com.About Ideal Aviation:Ideal Aviation is a premier aviation training organization dedicated to providing exceptional flight instruction and aircraft services. With a focus on safety, innovation, and excellence, Ideal Aviation prepares students and pilots for successful careers and adventures in the skies.

