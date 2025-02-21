Sun City Aviation Academy Named Best Flight School in the Southern Region at 2025 Flight Training Experience Awards

Sun City Aviation Academy AOPA Award Winner Sun City Aviation Academy AOPA Award Winner Badge Sun City Aviation Academy Team Sun City Aviation Academy Share Image Sun City Aviation Academy Logo

Sun City Aviation Academy is 2025 AOPA's Flight Training Experience Award Winner. This award shows the academy’s commitment to top tier flight training.

Receiving this honor motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries. We are dedicated to preparing our students for successful careers in aviation by continually enhancing our training programs.” — Luke Poulos - Founder & CEO

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun City Aviation Academy is proud to announce that it has been crowned the Best Flight School in the Southern Region by the prestigious 2025 Flight Training Experience Awards, presented by You Can Fly. This distinguished honor is based on extensive feedback from students and instructors, underscoring the academy’s commitment to offering top tier flight training and cultivating a supportive learning environment for aspiring pilots.A Legacy of Flight Training ExcellenceFor decades, Sun City Aviation Academy has stood at the forefront of pilot education. The academy’s curriculum goes beyond teaching technical skills, incorporating safety, professionalism, and a strong sense of community into every training session. These qualities have helped shape a new generation of confident, capable aviators. The academy’s focus on creating an environment where every student can thrive played a key role in earning this award.Voices from the AcademyCris Freilich, Director of Sales, Service, & Finance at Sun City Aviation Academy, expressed his pride in the achievement:"This award is a reflection of the hard work and passion of our entire team. Our instructors and support staff work tirelessly to deliver exceptional training, and we are honored to have our efforts recognized by the industry."Founder & CEO Luke Poulos added:"Receiving this honor motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries. We are dedicated to preparing our students for successful careers in aviation by continually enhancing our training programs and offering a learning experience that truly makes a difference."The Impact on Aviation EducationThe Flight Training Experience Awards celebrate excellence in the aviation sector by recognizing programs that excel in preparing pilots for the challenges of the industry. Sun City Aviation Academy’s recognition not only highlights its past achievements but also sets the stage for future innovations in flight training. This accolade is a testament to the academy’s ongoing efforts to support the growth of its students and, by extension, the broader aviation community.Looking AheadThis award serves as a catalyst for continuous improvement. Sun City Aviation Academy is committed to further refining its programs, ensuring that every student receives the best possible education and practical experience. As the aviation industry evolves, the academy remains dedicated to staying ahead, providing training that meets the dynamic needs of modern aviation professionals.About Sun City Aviation AcademySun City Aviation Academy has been a cornerstone in aviation education for over 50 years, offering a range of programs from Private Pilot Certificates to advanced certifications. The academy is renowned for its dedication to quality, its robust curriculum, and the strong sense of community it fosters among its students and staff.Contact InformationTo learn more about Sun City Aviation Academy and its award winning training programs, please visit Sun City Aviation or contact us at: info@suncityaviation.comFor more details on the 2025 Flight Training Experience Awards, visit https://www.aopa.org/FTawards

