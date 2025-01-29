Introducing Stepping Up for Disabled Kids: A New Movement for Political Advocacy and Change

A grassroots movement focused on legislative action to tackle the systemic challenges impacting disabled children and their families.

For too long, disabled kids have been overlooked in policy decisions. This movement turns frustration into action—giving parents the tools and community to fight for real, systemic change.” — Lisa Lightner, Special Education Advocate

AVONDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents, advocates, and allies are coming together to fight for the rights and futures of disabled children through a powerful new initiative: Stepping Up for Disabled Kids – Powered by A Day in Our Shoes. This grassroots movement, founded by veteran advocate and special needs parent Lisa Lightner, focuses on legislative action to tackle the systemic challenges impacting disabled children and their families.“Too often, our kids are caught in systems that prioritize budgets over lives,” said Lightner. “This movement is about creating real, lasting change by giving parents and advocates the tools to fight back—together.”Stepping Up for Disabled Kids will focus on:-Advocating for Medicaid and ACA protections to ensure healthcare access.-Fighting for equitable special education funding and inclusion.-Securing disability rights at the state and federal levels.-Pushing for systemic accountability in education, healthcare, and beyond.The initiative will provide action alerts, background on critical issues, and step-by-step guidance to empower participants to contact legislators and advocate effectively. It also aims to foster a strong, solution-focused community of like-minded individuals who share the mission of supporting disabled kids through systemic change.A Progressive Platform for Disability RightsRecognizing that disability rights should be non-partisan, Stepping Up for Disabled Kids acknowledges the reality: many solutions lean progressive. Participants are encouraged to join the movement with an open mind and a commitment to honest, fact-based action.A Call to ActionParents, advocates, and allies who want to take meaningful action for disabled children are invited to join the movement. Stepping Up for Disabled Kids offers a Facebook group and web page as a central hub for collaboration and will launch an online information hub to support advocacy efforts.For more information or to join the movement, visit: Stepping Up for Disabled KidsAbout A Day in Our ShoesFounded by Lisa Lightner, A Day in Our Shoes provides resources, advocacy training, and support for parents navigating the challenges of special education and disability rights. With over a decade of experience, Lightner has built a community of thousands who are empowered to fight for the needs of their children.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.