Applications being accepted for the 2025 N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Scholarships

Youth who exhibited livestock at the N.C. State Fair are eligible to apply for N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Scholarships. The application period is open through March 1.

Up to 25 $2,000 scholarships are available, in addition to one $2,500 Farm Credit of N.C. Premier Scholarship.

“These scholarships help make dreams of higher education a reality for the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Last year, more than $64,000 was awarded to youth livestock exhibitors. This program would not be possible without the support of the buyers, so I want to thank them.”

In 2024, 31 $2,000 scholarships and one $2,500 scholarship were awarded. Since the program began in 2015, the N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship has awarded more than $460,000 in scholarships.

All youth who exhibited a livestock animal at the State Fair are eligible regardless of species, class or show placement. Scholarships are good for institutes of higher learning, including community colleges and technical schools. Students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine course hours.

The scholarship money is raised through the State Fair’s annual Sale of Champions where grand and reserve grand champions, along with champion Got to Be NC animals, are sold at auction. A percentage of the sale total goes into this youth livestock scholarship program. The 2024 N.C. State Fair Junior Livestock Sale of Champions raised $213,000 in total.

High school seniors and college students will need to submit a completed application, including their State Fair junior livestock experience, a 500-word essay, academic achievements and extracurricular activities, and two letters of recommendation. Youth are eligible to receive the scholarship a maximum of four times.

Applications can be downloaded at www.ncstatefair.org. Completed application packets should be returned to N.C. State Fair, Attn. Livestock Office, 1010 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1010. Packets must be postmarked by March 1 to be eligible.

