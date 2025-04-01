Troxler announces the application period is open to apply for disaster assistance for crop losses in 2024

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced today that the Agricultural Disaster Crop Loss Program is open and accepting online applications through May 4 from farmers who suffered crop losses from Hurricane Helene, Tropical Storm Debby and drought and other weather-related conditions in 2024.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is administering the statewide program as part of the more than $524 million disaster package approved by the N.C. General Assembly, with nearly $311 million designated for relief for farmers.

“Our farmers are reeling from a disastrous 2024 season, so we are moving quickly to get this program up and running to get money flowing to them. This funding is a lifeline as they look to restore their farms and livelihood,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “A total of $200 million is earmarked for farmers in Western N.C. and over $100 million has been approved for crop losses across the remainder of the state. All 100 counties are included in the coverage.”

Criteria include:

Farmers who experienced a verifiable loss of agriculture or aquaculture commodities as a result of an agricultural disaster in 2024.

Farm is located in an area affected by disaster.

The commodity or aquaculture was planted, or being raised, before the date of the disaster designated in the Secretarial or Presidential declaration for the county where the commodity is located, and the verifiable losses are being claimed.

Eligible farmers can access and submit the online application at www.ncagr.gov and will need to have a Form 578 on file with the USDA Farm Service Agency and a completed W-9. Local county extension offices will be able to offer application assistance for producers who do not have internet access.

NCDA&CS is also operating its disaster assistance hotline at 1-866-645-9403 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help with questions.

A wide range of commodities will be included in the program, including specialty crops and tobacco, and growers are encouraged to review the full list online.

“We know some farmers may not know the extent of damage to their crops yet,” Troxler said. “Growers of nursery crops, fruit-bearing trees and bushes, and certain horticultural crops may request a deadline extension to June 18. This extension must be requested in the online application that is due May 4.”

The General Assembly indicated its intent to revisit agricultural needs again after review of Congressional disaster funding.

“Farmers need to go online and apply. It should only take about 30 minutes per farm to enter information in the online form,” Troxler said. “I also ask that they share information on this statewide program with others who may not have access to the internet or who have not heard about it.”

For more information, including a section with frequently asked questions, visit www.ncagr.gov/agdisaster, or call the NCDA&CS disaster assistance hotline.

