Silicon Valley Technology Consultancy Tackles Challenging Middle East, African Markets

Catalyst Business Solutions is a technology & digital transformation service provider headquartered in San Jose, California, with a strong global presence through 10+ subsidiaries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). This global network allows the company to support local organizations with opportunities associated with digital transformation. Catalyst specializes in Oracle Enterprise Applications, Industry Solutions, Cybersecurity, AI, and Cloud Adoption.

As governments and key organizations across the region invest in infrastructure upgrades in transportation, logistics, health, security, and finance, they rely on systems integrators such as Catalyst to successfully transform outdated systems into well-functioning, digitized, modern, and efficient platforms, better able to meet the needs of their citizens. However, doing business in the the EMEA region has its challenges. Opaqueness in procurement, challenges in getting paid, and achieving market visibility for a relatively small company such as Catalyst can be problematic.

The U.S. Commercial Service Silicon Valley and CS posts in the Middle East and Africa have supported Catalyst’s international business development efforts extensively since 2010, assisting in countries including Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Congo-Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Senegal, Tunisia, and Zambia.

Catalyst has worked with the U.S. Commercial Service in a variety of ways, including advocacy on international procurements, consultations on the business environment in key markets, facilitating meetings with key local officials and potential customers, due diligence, involvement in reverse trade missions to the U.S. by senior foreign government officials, and more. Support from the U.S. Commercial Service has enabled procurement wins, greater market visibility, and refinement of market entry strategies, amongst other outcomes.