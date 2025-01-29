San Francisco Enviromental Firm Wins Water Treatment Bid in Sub-Saharan Africa

Environmental Chemical Corporation (ECC), a San Francisco based environmental remediation, engineering, design, and construction management company providing design-build construction services for power, energy, and water infrastructure, sought to amend a contract for the second phase of a potable water project in Africa. The U.S. Commercial Service in San Francisco (CS San Francisco) was pivotal in supporting ECC’s high level government meetings necessary to bid for the project.

For many years, CS San Francisco supported ECC’s bid to close on both the first and the second phase of the water treatment and distribution for the Buea, Tiko and Mutengene (BTM) in the restive SW Region in Cameroon by providing for export counseling, market intelligence, and a sequence of very high-level meetings with Cameroonian officials required of all contract bidders in order to receive the necessary Presidential Decree enabling the pursuit of project negotiation and financial closure with the US ExIm Bank.

As a result of the several meetings the Commercial Service was able to facilitate, ECC was able to set up a high-quality presentation and received the support from the Cameroonian Government to further discuss the BTM project setting the stage for the later January 2023 contract amendment signing valued at $200 million.