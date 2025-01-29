California Oil and Gas Solutions Provider Wins Energy Projects in Oman

JQ American is a small, diversified company based in Northern California that specializes in oil and gas field/energy equipment. The company has long been a valued client of the U.S. Commercial Service – Oakland (CS Oakland) and an active member of the Northern California District Export Council (DEC). The company, led by Jamal Qureshi, has a history of collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce, previously earning the prestigious President’s E Award and serving as an advisor to ExIm Bank.

In 2024, Jamal Qureshi approached CS Oakland’s Director for assistance with energy and infrastructure projects in Oman, Tanzania, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Mr. Qureshi sought support with in-country due diligence on potential buyers and guidance on leveraging ExIm Bank trade financing to counteract the impact of the strong U.S. Dollar on his bids. CS Oakland engaged the U.S. State Department staff in Muscat, Oman (a Commercial Service “Partner Post”) to facilitate virtual meetings for Qureshi. These meetings provided critical insights into buyer credibility and enhanced project discussions. CS Oakland also connected Qureshi with California-based GBC Bank, an ExIm Bank-designated lender, and worked closely with David Josephson, formerly with ExIm Bank, to explore financing solutions.

Additionally, CS Oakland guided JQ American on reshoring oil and gas equipment to meet the ExIm Bank’s 50% U.S. content requirement, a key step for securing financing. These coordinated efforts aligned with ExIm Bank’s $500 million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Oman, which provided significant support for U.S. companies in the energy sector.

As a result of this collaborative effort between CS Oakland, the U.S. State Department, and ExIm Bank, JQ American successfully secured $5.3 million in sales for energy projects in Oman and beyond. This achievement not only strengthens the company’s financial stability but also underscores the vital role of export sales in sustaining minority-owned small businesses.