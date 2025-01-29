Authorities Seek Public's Help in Identifying Franklin County John Doe

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Franklin County Coroner Dr. Nate Overmire are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found on Dec. 19 in Columbus.

“Take a close look at this photograph to see if you know this man – somebody surely knows him, and his loved ones deserve answers,” Yost said. “Give us a call if you recognize him.”

A post-mortem image, which is based on photographs taken after the man’s death, is being released to the public today. The image was completed by a forensic artist from Attorney General Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

“My office is responsible for identifying any person who is found dead in our jurisdiction,” Overmire said. “We put ourselves in the situation, as if we lost a loved one. Our goal is to connect unidentified individuals with their loved ones so they can have closure.”

The man was found dead in a shed behind a home in the 2200 block of Sullivant Avenue. His age is unknown but estimated to be around 50. He was 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighed 154 pounds, and had shaggy, dark gray hair with a mustache and beard. He had no visible tattoos, scars or piercings.

Authorities believe he was a Hispanic male known to some as Pedro, but his full identity cannot be confirmed by law enforcement. He was found wearing two rosaries around his neck.

BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit also released a public bulletin about the case today.



Anyone with information is asked to call BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or the Franklin County Coroner’s Office at 614-525-5290.



