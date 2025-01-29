【Happy Chinese New Year】Golden Dragon Parade bestows auspicious wishes on 1st Day of Chinese New Year

MACAU, January 29 - 【MGTO】Greetings from Macao Government Tourism Office for the Year of Snake 2025

【MGTO】Preparations are underway for Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organizes the community roadshow namely “2025 Chinese New Year Activities” at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Senado Square today (29 January), the 1st day of Chinese New Year, to create joyful festive memories for residents and visitors.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Chao Wai Ieng, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Ricky Hoi, together with members of Tourism Development Committee and other guests, extended New Year wishes and officiated the eye-dotting ceremony for the golden dragon and dancing lions in the community roadshow at the Ruins of St. Paul’s this morning on the 1st day of Chinese New Year.

Golden Dragon Parade on 1st day of Chinese New Year

Arranged in the “2025 Chinese New Year Activities”, a 238-meter-long golden dragon and 18 dancing lions joined the God of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Snake, Entourage Boy and Girl, and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK to greet and distribute golden ingots to residents and visitors. Led by the procession, the guests proceeded from the Ruins of St. Paul’s to light firecrackers at Senado Square and mark the beginning of the New Year, as curtains were lifted upon the two-day community roadshow.

The procession of the Golden Dragon Parade then marched through Calçada do Tronco Velho, St. Augustine’s Square, Rua Central, Travessa do Paiva, Macao SAR Government Headquarters, Travessa do Padre Narciso, St. Lawrence’s Church, Lilau Square and Rua da Barra until they reached A-Ma Temple. The golden dragon demonstrated vigorous move, greeting residents and visitors along the way and conveying best wishes of vitality and bliss in the New Year.

Community roadshow shares festive happiness in Coloane, Taipa and Macao Peninsula

The “2025 Chinese New Year Activities” takes place in different communities on Macao Peninsula and the Islands at different time intervals on the 1st and 2nd days of Chinese New Year. Different art troupes from near and far are invited to present wonderful performances. The troupes include performing teams from Huzhou (China) and Anseong (Korea), the Culture Cities of East Asia 2025. Their presence takes the lead to raise Macao’s profile as a Culture Cities of East Asia 2025 as well.

The spectacular community roadshow is held this afternoon (29 January, the 1st day of Chinese New Year) at Anim'Arte NAM VAN, Macao Grand Prix Museum and Macau Fisherman’s Wharf in Nam Van District and NAPE; Waterfront Duet Leisure Area, Qingmao Port, Iao Hon Market Garden and Areia Preta Urban Park in the northern district.

The community roadshow will go on tomorrow (30 January, the 2nd day of Chinese New Year) at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Hong Kung Temple, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, Barra Square and Rotunda de Carlos da Maia in the central and southern districts; Largo Eduardo Marques in Coloane and Taipa Houses in Taipa on the Islands; Rua do Perola Oriental Leisure Area, Lotus Square at Bairro da Ilha Verde and Leisure Area at Rua do General Ivens Ferraz in the northern district. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the community roadshow for a memorable holiday. For more information about the community roadshow, please visit MGTO’s website.

Float Parades and Fireworks ensue

Following the community roadshow on the 1st and 2nd days of Chinese New Year, the “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake” will dazzle the central and northern districts on the 3rd and 11th days of Chinese New Year (31 January and 8 February) respectively. The three sessions of Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays will dazzle the skyline above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9:45 p.m. on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year (31 January), at 9 p.m. on the 7th day of Chinese New Year (4 February, “Renri”) and on Lantern Festival (12 February) to convey the festive joy and blessings. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy.

The 2025 Chinese New Year Activities, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake and the Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays are once again listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations this year, which shows the strengths and charm of Macao’s “tourism + events”.

Please visit MGTO’s destination promotion website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin) for more information about the spectacular Chinese New Year festivities organized by MGTO.