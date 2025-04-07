April is Contribution Month, FSS Encourages the Use of Electronic Payment Channels

MACAU, April 7 - April is the Social Security System's contribution month for the first quarter of 2025. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) provides a "Make the Social Security Fund’s Payments" service on the "Business & Associations Platform" and the "Macao One Account", allowing employers and arbitrary system beneficiaries to make their payments online easily and conveniently.

Employers can use the "Business & Associations Platform" or the "Macao One Account" to pay obligatory system contributions for employees whose employment situations have not changed or electronic filing is completed, as well as employment fee for non-resident workers. During the contribution month, employers can log in to the above service platform, select the corresponding payment service, enter or verify their Employer Registration Number (by clicking the Payment Advice that needs to make payment), and confirm the amount. Payments can then be made using electronic payment tools.

Additionally, employers who have no staff changes during the quarter and pay the employment fee for non-resident workers can make payments after checking the Payment Advice Number and the amount payable for the relevant quarter on the FSS’s online platform (https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en), provided they use designated online banks for these payments.

Arbitrary system beneficiaries can pay their contributions via the "Macao One Account" during the contribution month, or through designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, as well as electronic methods such as JETCO network ATMs and self-service machines.

To save waiting time, residents can make an appointment or get a ticket number online via the “Macao One Account” if they need to go to a Public Services Centre or Sub-Station of Municipal Affairs Bureau, or a service point of the FSS to make their payments. For more information, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.