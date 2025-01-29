2025 Move United Sanctioned Competitions Schedule Announced

A wheelchair racer competing at a Move United Sanctioned Competition

34 Events in 24 States Will Provide Thousands of Adaptive Athletes the Opportunity to Showcase Their Abilities

Growth in the adaptive sport competition space is exploding right now with 25% increase in the number of sanctioned events year on year” — Move United CEO Glenn Merry

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based adaptive sports and recreation, has released its sanctioned competitions schedule for 2025.In 2025, 34 sanctioned competitions will take place in 24 states, serving over 2,500 athletes of all ages and performance levels, including new athletes, Paralympians, and warfighters. Five new events have been added to this year’s schedule, providing more opportunities for individuals with a disability to compete in sports across the country.Move United Sanctioned Competitions are among the best adaptive multi-sport competitive events in the United States and are sanctioned by both Move United and applicable National Governing Bodies (NGBs). This sanction represents a commitment to follow national and, when applicable, international rules and to provide a safe, positive environment for athletes, volunteers, officials, coaches, and spectators. Nearly 20 adaptive sports will be contested throughout the year at these events.The first competition kicks off February 22, with the 31st Annual Tri-State Regional Swim Meet in Piscataway, New Jersey and concludes with the GUMBO State Governor’s Games in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Each event serves as a qualifier for The Hartford Nationals conducted by Move United, which is scheduled to take place July 11-17, 2025, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.Move United Sanctioned Competitions are an integral part of Move United’s community-based adaptive sports movement, committed to leaving no one on the sidelines. Over 2,300 athletes, including 250 military veterans, competed last year and those numbers are expected to increase.“Growth in the adaptive sport competition space is exploding right now with 25% increase in the number of sanctioned events year on year,” said Move United CEO Glenn Merry. “At the same time, there has been a 47% annual increase of individuals with disabilities at these competitions. Move United is excited to push what’s possible in growing this important area of the athlete’s experience.”For more information about all the sanctioned competitions, visit moveunitedsport.org/sanctioned-competitions.

