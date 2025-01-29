MaxisIT Launches Site Copilot: A Conversational AI Solution to Transform Clinical Trial Site Operations

MaxisIT's Site Copilot, a conversational AI agent.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaxisIT, a leader in AI-powered clinical trial technologies, today announced the release of Site Copilot, the latest innovation built on the cutting-edge DTect AI platform under MaxisIT’s Agentic AI suite. Site Copilot is a conversational AI agent designed to address critical challenges faced by clinical trial sites, such as regulatory compliance, quality management, and patient engagement, while streamlining workflows and improving sponsor-site collaboration.

Although eConsent, eSource, Patient engagement tools, eISF and eTMF are increasingly adopted, the workflow remains broken due to siloed systems. These fragmented workflows create inefficiencies, slower responses to compliance issues, and risks in data quality and patient engagement. Site Copilot seamlessly integrates into workflows without any additional technology burden, empowering staff with actionable insights and recommendations through natural language conversations.

Site Copilot Features:

● Detects and reports anomalous data, trends, events, risks, and actions in the clinical research workflow.

● Recommends the next best action to rectify such anomalies, mitigate risks and improve outcomes by keeping human-in-the-loop.

● Calculates overall “Quality Score” and “Risk Score” of the site by continuously assessing evolving scenarios on an autonomous basis.

● Drives more accurate and reliable results by reducing the risk of incorrect conclusions and transitioning to hybrid workflows managed by AI and AI-augmented site staff.

About MaxisIT

MaxisIT is a leading provider of AI-driven clinical trials data analytics that empowers customers with smarter, faster insights to achieve superior clinical outcomes. With over 3,300 clinical trials in the cloud across small to large life sciences organizations, our source-agnostic platform is a single-source-of-truth for clinical study information. In 2024, we launched SMART Optimizer, award-winning and industry’s first AI-enabled Clinical Trials Optimization System, enabling faster, smarter trial design and execution. Later in the year, we expanded our AI portfolio with DTect AI, a multi-agent AI designed for life sciences companies to support and improve key functions such as integrated data review and proactive risk management and quality management (read more). Headquartered in Edison, NJ, with employees around the globe, MaxisIT offers unique value through over 20 years of domain expertise and dedication to delivering innovative and user-friendly experiences. Whether it’s accelerating AI in clinical trials, improving drug development timelines, or revolutionizing clinical data management to outcome optimization, our AI solutions directly address modern challenges in ways that are intuitive and actionable. Discover more at www.maxisit.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

