MaxisIT Introduces Industry’s First AI-enabled Clinical Trials Optimization System that harnesses the power of Causal AI combined with Generative AI

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaxisIT, a leading provider of clinical data analytics platform that accelerates clinical development, today introduced SMART Optimizer; which harnesses the power of Causal AI to bridge gaps of correlational machine learning and deliver more human-like intelligence, thus enabling superior decision-making in pharmaceutical and life sciences clinical trials.

Causal AI engine combined with Generative AI represents a revolutionary advancement in application of artificial intelligence within SMART Optimizer. This first-of-its-kind AI platform prioritizes cause-and-effect relationships in clinical trials data analysis and transforms technology interaction paradigm by offering various virtual roles across the clinical trials continuum.

Safe and effective drug development runs on causal questions. With the help of scalable causal discovery algorithms built within causal AI engine, SMART Optimizer enables large causal graphs as well as structural causal modeling layered with intelligent intervention engines on top; and it helps accelerate understanding of the root causes of anomalies, poor performance, as well as provides deeper understanding of factors that can improve outcome.

“Protocol complexities and millions of data points are new normal of today’s clinical trials, which continue to increase operational burden and yet it can complicate the understanding of drug response variability among patients. Our mission is to decode such complexities and identify causal factors influencing treatment outcomes.” said Moulik Shah, CEO, at MaxisIT. “By combining human-intelligence with AI, SMART Optimizer bridges creativity with reasoning, and recommends the Next Best Action to empower clinical trials’ sponsors to lead with more confident, accurate decision making to improve outcomes” he added.

If you knew you can steer the course of your trial and optimize the outcome, would you proceed? To learn more about SMART Optimizer, join our select, invitation-only leadership council. Member organizations will get to experience and pilot SMART Optimizer.

About MaxisIT

MaxisIT is a leading provider of clinical trials data analytics platform that integrates clinical trials data to insight value chain and accelerates the delivery of therapies to patients. With over 3,300 clinical trials in cloud across small to large pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations across the globe, MaxisIT aggregates clinical development data into a single, application-agnostic, multi-tenant, cloud-based platform that provides its customers with a single-source-of-truth regarding clinical study information. Headquartered in Edison, NJ, with employees around the globe, MaxisIT is committed to helping pharmaceutical and life sciences clinical trials’ sponsors improve outcome of their clinical trials and drive patient-centric drug development paradigm. Discover more at www.maxisit.com.

Ready to optimize outcome of your clinical trials? Join us today to evaluate the latest innovation.