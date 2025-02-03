Clean Remedies Launches Functional Mushroom Gummies and Tincture

Clean Remedies’ new Multi-Daily Functional Mushroom Gummies are formulated with 100% fruiting body extracts. Clean Remedies’ wellness products include CBD gummies for sleep and relaxation.

Clean Remedies, a well-known THC and CBD wellness company, is excited to announce the release of two products as part of a new Functional Mushroom collection.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Remedies, a well-known THC and CBD wellness company, is excited to announce the release of two products as part of a new collection: the Multi-Daily Functional Mushroom Tincture and Multi-Daily Functional Mushroom Gummies. These products, part of the brand-new Functional Mushroom collection, signify a step forward for the company as it broadens its wellness offerings. Currently, Clean Remedies’ portfolio includes CBD gummies and tinctures, Delta 8 and 9 THC products, and more, available both online and at their Avon, Ohio, dispensary.

This latest release reflects Clean Remedies’ dedication to providing high-quality, plant-based solutions that promote overall wellness. Functional mushrooms have gained significant attention for their historical use in traditional practices and their emerging role in modern health regimens. The company has carefully designed these products to make the benefits of functional mushrooms accessible and easy to integrate into daily life.

The Multi-Daily Functional Mushroom Gummies contain a blend of six well-researched mushrooms: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, Reishi, Chaga, and Shiitake. These mushrooms, derived from 100% fruiting body extracts, were chosen for their ability to work together to support energy, immune health, mood balance, and stress management.

For those who prefer a more customizable option, the Multi-Daily Functional Mushroom Tincture provides a concentrated dose of the same powerful mushroom blend. Whether added to drinks or taken on its own, the tincture offers flexibility and ease of use for those looking to optimize their wellness journey.

Research highlights the diverse health benefits of functional mushrooms. These natural ingredients have been shown to support immune function, enhance cognitive clarity, promote gut health, and aid in managing stress. By using only 100% fruiting body extracts, Clean Remedies ensures the potency and effectiveness of their formulations.

Clean Remedies is renowned for its strict standards of quality and transparency. Every product is rigorously tested to ensure it meets these high benchmarks, and the Functional Mushroom collection is no exception. Customers can trust that these new offerings are crafted with the same care and dedication that have defined the brand’s reputation.

The Functional Mushroom collection is available for purchase both online and at Clean Remedies’ Avon, Ohio, dispensary. This launch reflects the company’s excitement about bringing cutting-edge wellness products to its customers and inviting them to explore the transformative potential of functional mushrooms.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

