All Points partners with Leidos to provide space cargo mission support for NASA

All Points awarded a new Cargo Mission Contract (CMC4) subcontract to provide services to Leidos supporting NASA projects, including ISS and Artemis programs.

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points) is proud to announce they have been awarded a new Cargo Mission Contract (CMC4) subcontract to provide services to Leidos supporting NASA projects, including the International Space Station (ISS) and the Artemis Exploration Program. All Points will perform processing activities for cargo delivery to space and related engineering support for flight hardware.

The CMC4 effort will focus on Pressurized Cargo Integration and Systems Engineering and Integration Support, beginning October 2025. All Points will provide a variety of technical support services, including pre-launch cargo preparation services at its planned processing facilities at Kennedy Space Center, as well as Operations Control Center services to manage operations process flow and conduct pre-launch test and checkout.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Leidos,” shared All Points CEO Phil Monkress. “This new contract will allow All Points and our Space Prep division to provide cost-effective engineering and payload processing solutions to Leidos to support NASA’s International Space Station, Commercial LEO Destinations, and Artemis Exploration programs.”

ABOUT LEIDOS: Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

ABOUT ALL POINTS LOGISTICS:

Established in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics has operations in 26 states and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission critical domains, such as space, defense, and cyber. In 2021, All Points developed Space Prep to focus exclusively on space launch infrastructure-as-a-service. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in payload processing, integrated logistics, modeling and simulation, and other technical specialties. For more information, visit AllPointsLLC.com or SpacePrep.com.

