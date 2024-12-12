All Points Celebrates New Collaboration with Florida Institute of Technology

All Points is excited to announce a dynamic new collaboration with nationally-ranked Florida Institute of Technology.

We are excited about all the great opportunities that this new collaboration with Florida Tech will offer, both for our team and their students and faculty. We look forward to this new partnership!” — All Points CEO Phil Monkress

All Points Logistics, LLC

John Hall, Chief Business Development Officer

Phone: 256-963-0100

Email: jhall@allpointsllc.com

Florida Tech

Adam Lowenstein

Office of External Affairs

Phone: 321-674-8964

Email: adam@fit.edu

Always looking for “win-win” opportunities, All Points is excited to announce a dynamic new collaboration with nationally-ranked Florida Institute of Technology. As part of this new partnership, All Points will engage in collaborative research with faculty, offer internships to their students, and work together to continue the growth and development of the future STEM workforce on Florida’s Space Coast.

Florida Tech is a tier 1 ranked university with programs in science, engineering, aeronautics, business, humanities, psychology, and communication. Founded in 1958 as Brevard Engineering College, the Melbourne-based school offered advanced education to the earliest cohorts of space scientists, engineers, and technicians working at Cape Canaveral and what would become Kennedy Space Center.

The university became Florida Institute of Technology in 1966 and has developed into a leading technological and research institution with more than 200 associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs.

"As a company focused on cutting-edge engineering, information technology, and logistics, All Points Logistics will be a deeply impactful partner,” Florida Tech President John Nicklow said. “The things they do, the problems they solve, are valuable learning opportunities for our students and rich with potential for our faculty. I am excited to see what is to come.”

The All Points’ leadership team recognized the importance of developing technical talent and new technologies that will be critical to America’s leadership in space development, operations, and security and worked to create a new “academic/business” partnership designed to bring All Points’ corporate resources together with Florida Tech’s innovative education and hands-on learning to advance capabilities for both.

The agreement enables collaboration on applied research projects involving faculty, students, and equipment. It supports company-funded internships for students and participation in career fairs, “career-ready” programs, and student projects. It also offers the company’s employees access to Florida Tech programs for professional growth and career advancement.

“We are excited about all the great opportunities that this new collaboration with Florida Tech will offer, both for our team and their students and faculty,” shared Phil Monkress, All Points CEO. “We look forward to this new partnership!”

About Florida Institute of Technology

The premier private technological university in the Southeast, Florida Tech is a Tier 1 Best National University (U.S. News & World Report) and a Top Technical Institute (Fiske Guide to Colleges), as well as a Best Value University (Forbes) and a top 80 global university for graduate employability (GEURS). Florida Tech is known worldwide for its strengths in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, aviation, autism treatment, biomedical science, cybersecurity and machine-learning, and marine science.

It offers more than 150 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in engineering, science, computing, aeronautics, business, psychology and the liberal arts. The university is located in the dynamic and innovative city of Melbourne in the heart of the “Space Coast,” where students have been watching rocket launches from campus since the dawn of the Space Race. Learn how Florida Tech is making history and shaping the future at floridatech.edu. Find stories about our relentless pursuit of greatness at floridatech.edu/news.

About All Points Logistics

Established over 27 years ago as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics has operations in 26 states and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission critical domains such as space, defense and cyber. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, integrated logistics, and other specialties. For more information, visit allpointsllc.com.

