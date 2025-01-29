FEMA Inspecting Homes After Hurricane Helene

After Georgians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Helene, a home inspection may be necessary to help determine if an applicant is eligible for various types of assistance. Due to the number of counties impacted by the hurricane and the number of homes needing inspections, it may take time for an inspection to be scheduled.

Inspectors will make an appointment with the applicant before coming. They will already have the applicant’s FEMA application number. They carry photo identification and will show it to the applicant. For security reasons, federal identification may not be photographed or recorded. Inspectors will never ask for, or accept, money. Their service is free.

The inspectors will call or text applicants to arrange to meet at the home. They will leave messages and/or texts on the phone number listed on the FEMA application. These communications may come from unfamiliar phone numbers, and it is important that applicants respond so their application can be processed.

Inspectors do not make decisions regarding eligibility for assistance. Information gathered during the inspection is part of several criteria used by FEMA to determine if applicants are eligible for federal assistance.

The inspector will consider:

The structural soundness of the home, both inside and outside.

Whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer/septic systems are all in working order.

Whether the home is safe to live in and can be entered and exited safely.

A typical home inspection takes about 45 minutes to complete. After the inspection, applicants should allow seven to 10 days for processing. If they have questions about the status of their application, they can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Georgians can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center Monday through Saturday at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application. To apply in person, visit a Disaster Recovery Center. You may visit any open Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton on X @FEMA_Cam.

Learn more at fema.gov/disaster/4830