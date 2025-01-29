PHILIPPINES, January 29 - Press Release

January 29, 2025 Gatchalian urges DepEd: Revert to mandated RH education While the Department of Education (DepEd) is currently reviewing its policy on the implementation of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), Senator Win Gatchalian urged the department to revert to RH education as mandated by the RH law and remain faithful to its duty of providing RH education to adolescents. Gatchalian flagged what he described as inconsistencies between the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10354) and DepEd Order No. 031 s. 2018, which sets the policy guidelines on the implementation of CSE. According to the DepEd, the RPRH Act provides legal basis for DepEd Order No. 031 s. 2018. Section 14 of the RPRH Law provides that age- and development-appropriate reproductive health education shall be given to adolescents (10 to 19 years old). Among the topics covered under reproductive health education are values formation, sexual abuse and violence against women and children, and teen pregnancy, among others. Gatchalian pointed out that under DepEd Order No. 031, CSE is integrated across all levels of basic education, which is not consistent with Section 14 of the RPRH Law. "It went beyond what the RH law calls for. Let's stay faithful to the intention of the law that RH education will only be taught to adolescents," Gatchalian said. DepEd Undersecretary for Legal and Legislative Affairs Filemon Ray Javier admitted that the wording of DepEd Order No. 031 is confusing due to its broad phrasing. He clarified, though, that learners below 10 years old are given foundational knowledge in preparation for sex education proper.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.