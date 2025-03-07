PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release

March 7, 2025 CHIZ CALLS LAW ON EXPANDED TERTIARY EDUCATION PROGRAM A 'GAME-CHANGER' Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero hailed on Friday (March 7) the signing into law of Republic Act 12124 or the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) Act, saying this landmark legislation will transform access to higher education for Filipinos, particularly working professionals. "This law addresses a pressing need for flexibility and inclusivity in our educational system. By recognizing the value of prior learning and work experience, we are creating a pathway for individuals to achieve their academic aspirations without having to sacrifice their careers or personal responsibilities," the Senate President said. He thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for recognizing the value of this legislation and signing the ETEEAP law at the earliest possible time. "I extend my gratitude to President Marcos for signing this transformative legislation into law. The ETEEAP Act is a game-changer, making higher education more accessible, especially to Filipinos who have gained significant skills and knowledge outside traditional classrooms," the Senate leader said. "As the former chair of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, I am proud to have championed this measure and witnessed its realization," he added. The law will be implemented with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) as the lead agency, ensuring the proper identification, validation, and equivalency of prior learning and work experiences. He also lauded the role of CHED in upholding the standards of this innovative program. The ETEEAP Act allows Filipino citizens, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, to apply for equivalency and accreditation, provided they meet the requirements. Applicants must be at least 23 years old at the time of application and have completed a secondary education program. This can be supported by a high school diploma or certifications such as the Philippine Educational Placement Test or the Alternative Learning System Accreditation and Equivalency Assessment. According to Senate President Escudero, he is optimistic that the ETEEAP Act will inspire more policies and programs aimed at fostering inclusive and practical approaches to education, which will lead to a stronger and more competitive Filipino workforce.

